Elliot Hyams Champions Sustainable Leadership for UK Start-Ups and Small Businesses

A new initiative focused on empowering young entrepreneurs in the South West is gaining momentum, thanks in part to the leadership of Elliot Hyams — director of SPS Pouches Ltd and co-founder of Bournemouth’s NextGen Leaders Network. With an emphasis on practical support, sustainability, and composed leadership, Hyams is helping a new wave of UK business owners navigate economic and environmental uncertainty with confidence.

The NextGen Leaders Network, developed under the umbrella of the Bournemouth Chamber of Trade & Commerce, is quickly building a reputation for creating supportive spaces where early-stage founders, startup professionals, and first-time business owners can find grounded advice. At its recent May event hosted at Neo, the network drew a diverse group of attendees keen to engage with a model of leadership built not on bravado, but on structure, consistency, and meaningful connection.

“There’s a huge appetite for new young leadership,” Hyams says. “People are tired of the showmanship surrounding entrepreneurship and networking — the chasing, the stress, the image. They want to build things that work, with good people surrounding them.”

In his role at SPS Pouches Ltd, Hyams advises SMEs in the food, wellness, and e-commerce industries on how to shift towards sustainable packaging options without compromising their budget or product performance. His insights, highlighted in a recent article for the British Plastics Federation, focus on demystifying recyclable packaging and removing the cost-based fears that often stall sustainable innovation.

Whether guiding start-ups through environmentally friendly packaging choices or offering clarity to founders navigating their next business steps, Hyams’ approach remains steady and measured. In an increasingly complex landscape of regulation, climate considerations, and financial strain, platforms like NextGen are becoming essential support systems for the next generation of business leaders.

About Elliot Hyams