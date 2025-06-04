4D Medicine to Present Advanced Biomaterial Solutions at OMTEC 2025 in Chicago

4D Medicine Limited, an innovative UK-based developer of next-generation biomaterials for surgical and orthopaedic use, is pleased to confirm its participation as an exhibitor at the upcoming Orthopaedic Manufacturing & Technology Exposition and Conference (OMTEC) 2025. The event will take place on 18–19 June at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Chicago, Illinois.

Visitors will find 4D Medicine at Booth #558, where the company will showcase 4Degra®—its flagship bioabsorbable polymer technology designed to elevate outcomes in tissue repair and regeneration. Developed using proprietary polycarbonate urethane chemistry, 4Degra® meets the demands of modern orthopaedic, spine, and trauma procedures.

The company will also be looking to engage with potential sales channel partners for its DegraFix™ Interference Screw—a device offering enhanced biocompatibility and predictable resorption profiles to support surgeon confidence in post-operative success. This represents the first in a prospective line of superior soft tissue fixation solutions.

“We are excited to engage with industry leaders and investors at OMTEC 2025,” said Phil Smith, CEO of 4D Medicine Limited. “Our materials offer unique advantages in terms of processibility, biocompatibility, and regenerative potential. We look forward to exploring strategic partnerships that will accelerate commercialization and expand clinical impact.”

Conference attendees are encouraged to arrange meetings in advance by contacting the business development team via [email protected].

To learn more about 4D Medicine Limited and its biomaterial innovations, visit www.4dmedicine.co.uk.