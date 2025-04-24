Cellcycle and Kerry Logistics Forge Strategic Partnership to Reinforce UK Battery Supply Chain

Cellcycle, a key player in lithium battery recycling and part of the SER Group, has entered into a Mutual Cooperation Agreement with Kerry Logistics (UK), a member of the global Kerry Logistics Network spanning 60 countries. The agreement is designed to boost battery supply chain capabilities across the UK and beyond, with a strong focus on sectors including electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage.

This strategic partnership will enhance logistics, recycling, and engineering operations across both domestic and international markets.

Working in tandem with its sister company Cellstorage, Cellcycle will collaborate closely with Kerry Logistics to explore opportunities throughout the battery supply chain. This includes freight forwarding, distribution, compliance services, field engineering, and full lifecycle battery management. With Kerry Logistics’ strength in multimodal transport, warehousing, and customs processing, the partnership is set to optimise Cellcycle’s end-to-end battery solutions.

Supporting a Greener, Smarter Supply Chain

As demand accelerates in the EV and energy storage markets, the need for a secure, efficient, and sustainable battery supply chain has become more urgent than ever. This cooperation seeks to address existing logistical barriers, improve compliance standards, and enhance environmental sustainability in battery storage and recycling.

Bringing together Cellcycle’s expertise in safe handling and recycling with Kerry Logistics’ global distribution and logistics infrastructure, the alliance offers comprehensive support for companies requiring specialist battery services, including end-of-life management.

Uniting Innovation and Environmental Goals

Sustainability and circular economy principles are central to the agreement. Cellcycle continues to develop biotechnology-led recycling techniques to maximise resource recovery from lithium batteries. These innovations will be supported by Kerry Logistics’ broad freight network, helping to reduce waste and improve supply chain effectiveness.

“The future of battery logistics requires expertise, efficiency, and a commitment to sustainability,” said Dave Tattersall, Commercial Director at Cellcycle.

“By joining forces with Kerry Logistics, we can provide a complete solution for businesses handling batteries, whether it’s storage, transport, compliance, or end-of-life management.”

Ian Dodsworth, Financial Director at Kerry Logistics, commented:

“We are excited to collaborate with Cellcycle to strengthen the infrastructure supporting the growing battery market. Our logistics expertise, combined with Cellcycle’s deep industry knowledge, will provide businesses with innovative, reliable, and sustainable battery supply chain solutions.”

Looking Ahead: Shared Goals, Lasting Impact

The agreement signals the start of a long-term collaboration that blends logistics and recycling expertise to tackle battery supply chain challenges head-on. As the battery market expands, Cellcycle and Kerry Logistics are united in their mission to deliver scalable, compliant, and sustainable solutions that will help shape the future of clean energy and electric mobility.