Rayotec Urges UK Homeowners to Prioritise Solar Panel Maintenance for Maximum Efficiency and Savings

Rayotec, one of the UK’s most established renewable energy providers with over 35 years of expertise, is encouraging homeowners to take solar panel maintenance seriously to safeguard long-term performance, system longevity, and financial returns on their green energy investment.

With solar panel installations on the rise across the UK, Rayotec warns that neglecting regular servicing could lead to significant energy losses and costly early system failures. The company notes that many property owners remain unaware of how much efficiency can drop without routine care.

“Many homeowners assume solar panels are completely maintenance-free, but this is a costly misconception,” explains Rayotec’s Head of Solar Services. “While solar systems are indeed robust, factors such as weather exposure, component degradation, and wiring issues can significantly impact performance over time. Our data shows that well-maintained systems can produce up to 25% more energy than neglected installations.”

The warning coincides with Rayotec’s enhanced maintenance offering, which supports both solar PV systems for electricity and solar thermal setups for hot water. Their service includes detailed inspections, efficiency checks, fault detection, and repairs where needed to ensure continued system performance.

According to Rayotec, the key benefits of regular maintenance include:

Longer system life : Scheduled checks can significantly extend equipment lifespan

Higher output : Clean panels and well-functioning inverters yield greater energy production

Warranty security : Maintenance records may be required to validate manufacturer warranties

Electrical safety : Inspections help uncover potential faults before they escalate

Cost control: Preventive maintenance avoids expensive breakdowns

Rayotec advises that domestic PV systems be checked at least once every 10 years—more frequently (every 5 years) for rental properties—while commercial systems should undergo annual inspections. Solar thermal systems should be serviced every four years, including antifreeze top-ups.

“Solar energy represents a significant investment in both sustainability and financial savings,” adds Rayotec’s spokesperson. “Proper maintenance protects that investment and ensures homeowners receive the full environmental and economic benefits these systems can provide.”

Now servicing customers across London and the South East, Rayotec’s solar maintenance offering is supported by their accreditation as Which? Trusted Traders and NICEIC Approved Contractors. The company has delivered trusted renewable energy solutions to clients such as Harrods, Netflix, and Ocado.

To learn more about Rayotec’s maintenance packages or to book a system inspection, homeowners can visit their dedicated solar maintenance website or reach out to their customer service team directly.