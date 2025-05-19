Microplastics Declared a Planetary Emergency by Bluewater Founder as New Report Uncovers Deep-Sea Pollution

Microplastics should now be seen not merely as an environmental concern but as a global emergency, according to Swedish ecopreneur Bengt Rittri, founder of Bluewater – a global frontrunner in sustainable drinking water and beverage solutions.

His stark warning follows the release of a groundbreaking study in Nature, which reveals that microplastic particles are now so entrenched within the ocean’s layers that they are disrupting core biogeochemical systems on Earth.

The international research project, which evaluated data collected from 1,885 marine locations between 2014 and 2024 using advanced sampling technologies, uncovered microplastics – ranging from 1 to 100 micrometres – throughout the ocean’s vertical span, including depths beyond 6,800 metres. Alarmingly, the Mariana Trench recorded levels surpassing 13,500 particles per cubic metre, while the upper 200 metres of the Atlantic Ocean averaged around 2,200 particles per cubic metre.

Scientists observed that plastic residues, including buoyant polymers and dense materials such as PET, now introduce ‘allochthonous carbon’ into marine ecosystems – foreign carbon originating from plastic decomposition. This artificial presence not only skews radiocarbon dating by up to 420 years but also jeopardises vital ecological processes like nitrification and denitrification, both crucial to ocean biodiversity and climate regulation.

Rittri emphasised, “It is painfully clear that we’ve allowed plastic pollution to compromise the planet’s life-support systems. This is not just about litter or aesthetics, but protecting the integrity of Earth’s oceans and atmosphere. Microplastics are a planetary emergency.”

In light of the findings, Bluewater is intensifying its commitment to intercept microplastics at the point of use. The company engineers high-performance water purification systems for households, workplaces, and leisure activities, capable of eliminating both micro- and nano-sized plastic particles, as well as contaminants such as harmful PFAS and lead from tap water. Bluewater also champions sustainable hydration through its stainless-steel reusable bottles, designed to reduce reliance on single-use plastic containers.

“Every action matters, and every single-use plastic bottle not used is a step toward restoring planetary health,” Rittri added. “As a purpose-driven company, we call on global leaders, businesses, and citizens to act now to eliminate single-use plastic bottles and support sustainable water solutions.”

