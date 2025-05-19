Suzanne Jenkins Launches AWAKEN to Empower Women Over 40 During Mental Health Awareness Week

In celebration of Mental Health Awareness Week (12th–18th May 2025), renowned life coach Suzanne Jenkins, founder of Zan Life Coaching, is unveiling her latest programme, AWAKEN—a transformative six-week journey designed for women aged 40 and above.

The online group experience, titled AWAKEN, is intended to guide women from a state of simply surviving to one of thriving. The programme delivers a framework of tools, support, and guidance to help women confidently take charge of their next life chapter.

In alignment with this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week theme of Community, AWAKEN includes weekly virtual group sessions, access to a private Skool portal offering session recordings and bonus resources, and a one-to-one strategy session following the course to map out each woman’s unique next steps.

Priced at £397, the programme is tailored to women facing pivotal transitions—such as divorce, career changes, burnout, or the emotional challenges of an empty nest—offering connection, clarity, and a renewed sense of purpose.

Figures from the Mental Health Foundation’s 2024 report show that more than 70% of UK adults experienced overwhelming stress in the past year, while women aged 40–60 are especially susceptible due to the dual pressures of home and work. The mental health charity Mind also estimates that one in four people in the UK will face a mental health issue each year, underlining the critical need for proactive emotional support.

Suzanne Jenkins, a certified Positive Cognitive Empowerment Coach with 16 years of experience, three business awards, and a best-selling co-authored book, has dedicated her career to helping individuals reclaim control, build resilience, and pursue meaningful goals. Her signature approach, The Life Mastery Blueprint, draws on both professional expertise and her own path to self-empowerment.

“AWAKEN is about giving women permission to take a blank page and write their next chapter with intention,” said Suzanne Jenkins. “We work together to unlock potential, dismantle limiting beliefs, and rebuild a sense of self-worth that becomes a foundation for lasting personal growth.”

She also aims to challenge common misconceptions about coaching, including its mistaken association with therapy or crisis support. “Coaching is forward-focused,” she added. “It’s not about dwelling on the past – it’s about stepping into your future with clarity and confidence. It’s for anyone who wants to grow, not just those in crisis.”