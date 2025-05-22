My Doctor’s Recipe Unveils Nutri-Ice® – A Frozen Supplement Supporting Health and Recovery

My Doctor’s Recipe, a health and nutrition brand committed to supporting recovery and overall wellbeing, has launched Nutri-Ice® – an innovative frozen supplement crafted by hand in Kent. The product marks a new chapter in healthcare-focused nutrition.

Created with those undergoing cancer treatment in mind, Nutri-Ice has been developed in collaboration with expert oncologists, nutrition specialists, and chefs. It uniquely blends medical-grade nutrition with indulgent taste, offering what the company describes as a potential game-changer in therapeutic food solutions.

Each 100g tub delivers over 10g of protein, 300 calories, and more than 30% of the recommended daily intake of vital vitamins and minerals. Originally formulated for cancer patients with diminished appetites, the small serving size makes it easier to consume, especially for those who find traditional meals challenging.

While ideal for supporting healthy weight maintenance during and after medical treatment, Nutri-Ice is also suited to those recovering from illness, managing reduced appetites, or recuperating from physical activity. It provides essential nutrients in a convenient, palatable form.

The brand was founded out of a personal loss. Co-founder Alan Mackenzie was inspired after the death of his wife Alison, who passed away from cancer in 2016. During her treatment, Alison found eating difficult and disliked the taste of conventional nutritional supplements. Ice cream and frozen lollies were among the few foods she could manage.

Research conducted by My Doctor’s Recipe reflects Alison’s experience—80% of patients surveyed said they disliked the synthetic taste of hospital-provided supplements.

Motivated to transform nutritional care for patients facing similar challenges, Alan joined forces with Dr. Jon Krell, a respected London oncologist, and chef Alan Rosenthal. Together, they developed a collection of nutrient-rich foods aimed at promoting wellbeing—Nutri-Ice being the flagship product. The frozen supplement is handmade in Kent by the team behind Simply Ice Cream, an award-winning artisan brand.

Nutri-Ice is fortified with DJK+, a proprietary formula designed by Dr. Krell. With over two decades of clinical experience, he formulated DJK+ to deliver key nutrients at optimal digestion times—without compromising flavour or aroma.

DJK+ contains vital ingredients including Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, Zinc, Iron, Magnesium, Vitamin D, and Vitamin B12. This breakthrough encapsulation method allows users to benefit fully from the nutrients while enjoying the indulgence of a frozen treat. The product is the first of its kind to combine premium nutrition with the sensory pleasure of ice cream.

Growing evidence shows that clinical nutrition intervention can reduce therapy toxicity, improve treatment effectiveness, and help prevent delays or dose modifications. When patients receive the right nutrients in a form they can enjoy, the benefits are profound:

● Reduces post-operative complications by up to 50%²

● Reduces the length of hospital stay by up to 3-days³

● Increases the probability of survival⁴

● Benefits several quality-of-life aspects during treatment⁵

While Nutri-Ice was initially developed for cancer patients with reduced appetites, it is ideal for anyone in need of nutritional support. Whether recovering from illness or surgery, or simply looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle, Nutri-Ice offers a convenient and nutritious way to ensure that the body is getting the essential vitamins, minerals, and protein it needs. It is also unprocessed and does not include any artificial colours, flavours, preservatives or emulsifiers. It is made with date syrup instead of refined sugar.

Nutri-Ice is available in five flavours: Vanilla, Chocolate, Cappuccino, Banana, and Strawberry. All products are made with only a carefully selected range of natural ingredients, free from gluten and unnecessary additives, and are available for nationwide delivery. Nutri-Ice is delivered frozen, and packed with dry ice to ensure the product stays frozen for up to 36 hours.

Pricing and Availability. Nutri-Ice is available for £5.50 per 100ml tub, with delivery costs additional. There is also a range for children, called Smile Heroes, designed to help children who need to increase their calorie and nutritional intake. Consultation with a healthcare professional is recommended before introducing any new product, especially during illness or treatment.

Alan Mackenzie, Co-Founder of My Doctor’s Recipe, said: “One in five cancer patients don’t die from cancer – they die from malnutrition¹. We’re on a mission to transform the recovery journey for individuals across the UK. By offering a delicious alternative to traditional nutritional supplements, Nutri-Ice aims to make recovery a little bit easier for those who need it most.

“My Doctor’s Recipe Nutri-Ice is not just a product, it’s a solution. After losing my wife to cancer, I wanted to create a product that would make a real difference in people’s lives, helping them through their recovery with something they could enjoy. This product was designed by medical professionals to support patients through some of their toughest times, but it’s also perfect for anyone looking to boost their nutrition in a delicious and accessible way.”

Jon Krell, Co-Founder of My Doctor’s Recipe, added: “We wanted to make sure Nutri-Ice isn’t just good for you, but also tastes delicious. For those undergoing treatment or recovery, eating can sometimes feel like a chore. Nutri-Ice provides a solution that’s both nourishing and enjoyable, offering a way to make nutritional support feel like a treat. The science behind DJK+ ensures our product is as effective as it is delicious.

“As someone who has spent my career in oncology, I understand the importance of maintaining proper nutrition during treatment and recovery. Nutri-Ice is more than just food, it’s a source of nourishment that’s been thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of the body at its most vulnerable. It’s our way of making the journey a bit easier, one scoop at a time.”

Nutri-Ice has been rigorously tested and certified for use in private hospitals, ensuring the highest standards of care and quality. My Doctor’s Recipe is the result of a mission, a brand committed to making high-quality, science-backed nutrition accessible and enjoyable for those in need. Nutri-Ice is the first product to launch, redefining healthcare-focused nutrition by proving that you don’t have to sacrifice taste for nourishment, and is already prescribed by dieticians at leading private hospitals.

For more on My Doctor’s Recipe, or to order Nutri-Ice, go to www.mydoctorsrecipe.com