My Doctor’s Recipe Unveils Nutri-Ice® – A Frozen Supplement Supporting Health and Recovery

My Doctor’s Recipe, a health and nutrition brand committed to supporting recovery and overall wellbeing, has launched Nutri-Ice® – an innovative frozen supplement crafted by hand in Kent. The product marks a new chapter in healthcare-focused nutrition.
Created with those undergoing cancer treatment in mind, Nutri-Ice has been developed in collaboration with expert oncologists, nutrition specialists, and chefs. It uniquely blends medical-grade nutrition with indulgent taste, offering what the company describes as a potential game-changer in therapeutic food solutions.
Each 100g tub delivers over 10g of protein, 300 calories, and more than 30% of the recommended daily intake of vital vitamins and minerals. Originally formulated for cancer patients with diminished appetites, the small serving size makes it easier to consume, especially for those who find traditional meals challenging.
While ideal for supporting healthy weight maintenance during and after medical treatment, Nutri-Ice is also suited to those recovering from illness, managing reduced appetites, or recuperating from physical activity. It provides essential nutrients in a convenient, palatable form.
The brand was founded out of a personal loss. Co-founder Alan Mackenzie was inspired after the death of his wife Alison, who passed away from cancer in 2016. During her treatment, Alison found eating difficult and disliked the taste of conventional nutritional supplements. Ice cream and frozen lollies were among the few foods she could manage.
Research conducted by My Doctor’s Recipe reflects Alison’s experience—80% of patients surveyed said they disliked the synthetic taste of hospital-provided supplements.
Motivated to transform nutritional care for patients facing similar challenges, Alan joined forces with Dr. Jon Krell, a respected London oncologist, and chef Alan Rosenthal. Together, they developed a collection of nutrient-rich foods aimed at promoting wellbeing—Nutri-Ice being the flagship product. The frozen supplement is handmade in Kent by the team behind Simply Ice Cream, an award-winning artisan brand.
Nutri-Ice is fortified with DJK+, a proprietary formula designed by Dr. Krell. With over two decades of clinical experience, he formulated DJK+ to deliver key nutrients at optimal digestion times—without compromising flavour or aroma.
DJK+ contains vital ingredients including Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, Zinc, Iron, Magnesium, Vitamin D, and Vitamin B12. This breakthrough encapsulation method allows users to benefit fully from the nutrients while enjoying the indulgence of a frozen treat. The product is the first of its kind to combine premium nutrition with the sensory pleasure of ice cream.