Cabot Circus Welcomes Thai Express Kitchen and Its Dynamic Thai Bar Concept

Thai Express Kitchen is bringing bold Thai cuisine and a vibrant social atmosphere to Cabot Circus, Bristol, with the official opening taking place on Friday, 4 July 2025. The newest site promises big flavours, stylish interiors, and a welcoming setting ideal for gatherings of all kinds.

The brand, part of the trailblazing SUPR Group, is the sit-down evolution of the globally popular Thai Express. Thai Express Kitchen blends a full-service dining approach with a bar-led environment, making it a standout destination for both casual meals and special occasions.

Whether you’re after a meaty main, a vegan delight, halal-friendly bites, or a gluten-free dish, the menu has something for everyone—including a dedicated children’s section. The drinks list features creative Thai-themed cocktails and mocktails, with an enticing 2-for-1 Happy Hour available Monday to Friday.

Unique touches include double-decker seating booths and drink service buttons at selected tables. A heated outdoor terrace ensures guests can enjoy the experience come rain or shine.

The restaurant is also poised to become a community favourite for events—ranging from birthday parties and business functions to brand collaborations, chef masterclasses and pop-ups. The flexible layout supports both indoor and outdoor dining all year round.

Uzma Pattani, Owner of Thai Express Kitchen, commented:

“After our success with the Edinburgh location, we knew that the brand had the potential to thrive in any exciting city across the UK, and Bristol is exactly that. The vibrant art scene and general buzz is a perfect place for our second location, and we know people are going to love it.

“We aim to fill a gap of affordable, fun, tasty Thai food for any food lover’s pallet.”

To mark the opening, guests can enjoy 50% off selected dishes for two weeks when signing up at thaiexpress.co.uk/locations/bristol.

In addition, a special giveaway offers entrants the chance to win a Thai dining experience for two and a Tuk Tuk ride through Bristol. Entries can be submitted via Thai Express Kitchen’s Instagram page.