Peach Hampers Unveils Limited-Edition Gift Hampers for Yorkshire Day 2025

Family-run Hull business celebrates Yorkshire’s heritage with a trio of themed hampers packed with regional favourites.

In honour of Yorkshire Day on 1 August, Hull-based gifting company Peach Hampers has launched a new range of locally inspired hampers, showcasing some of the county’s most beloved food and drink producers.

Yorkshire Day, first marked in Beverley, is held annually to celebrate the county’s distinctive identity, culture and community spirit. For 2025, Peach Hampers is embracing the tradition with three carefully curated gift sets brimming with Yorkshire-made treats.

The hampers feature an enticing selection from regional favourites such as Taylors of Harrogate, Lottie Shaw’s, Guppy’s Chocolates, Whitakers and Cartwright & Butler. Each hamper is a tribute to the best of the county’s culinary craft—featuring traditional bakes, small-batch chocolates, craft beers, preserves and a variety of tasty snacks.

“Yorkshire Day is a great opportunity for us to spotlight the incredible producers on our doorstep,” said Brendan Pallant, Managing Director at Peach Hampers. “There’s something in these hampers for anyone who appreciates a bit of Yorkshire charm, no matter where you’re from.”

All hampers are crafted in-house and reflect Peach Hampers’ ongoing dedication to sustainable and thoughtful gifting. Every element of the packaging is carbon-neutral, biodegradable and recyclable, and the company plants a tree with every order. With 16 years in business, they’ve cultivated a loyal customer base and a glowing 4.9-star average rating.

“This range of hampers is a reflection of everything we love about our home base,” added Brendan. “It captures what we’re all about, which is thoughtful gifting, locally sourced products, and creating moments that make people feel special.”