Jeff Charlton to Headline BSEM Training Day on Ecological Strategies for Healthier Homes

Renowned environmental health pioneer Jeff Charlton has been announced as a key speaker at the upcoming BSEM Training Day: Ecological Approaches to Healthy Homes, set for June 2025.

At the event, Jeff will present his pioneering work on the dangers of toxic mould and indoor contamination, while offering practical, ecological solutions for creating safe and healthy home environments.

With a career spanning more than 40 years, Jeff brings a wealth of scientific knowledge and real-world experience. He began his journey as a Technician in Medical Physics and Nuclear Medicine at St George’s Hospital in the 1970s before applying his skills within the British Army — a foundation that led to a global career in environmental remediation.

His work has taken him from fire and flood recovery to chemical and crime scene decontamination, with projects carried out across the UK, the Caribbean, and the Middle East. Notably, Jeff led the clean-up of the Emir’s Palace in Kuwait following the Gulf War — a project that later saw him train military contractors in the United States on advanced decontamination techniques.

Upon returning to the UK, Jeff founded The British Damage Management Association and Building Forensics, now recognised as Europe’s top authority on mould and building-related illness. His expertise has helped shape national standards and influence policy, including appearances before the House of Commons select committee on flood response.

However, his most personal motivation came from tragedy. When his daughter was diagnosed with aggressive leukaemia, Jeff discovered the presence of toxic mould in her flat — a contributing factor to her illness. The experience pushed him to campaign for greater awareness of the health impact of indoor contaminants.

Driven by the lack of adequate testing resources at the time, Jeff went on to launch Mould Lab, a companion to Building Forensics. It provides both professional and affordable DIY testing kits, helping families identify and address hidden environmental threats.

Despite facing resistance, including a formal police interview for raising concerns, Jeff has continued his advocacy. He is a Founding Member of the International Society for Environmentally Acquired Illness, a member of the Chartered Institute of Environmental Health, and co-author of multiple scientific publications.

Jeff Charlton’s presence at the BSEM Training Day will spotlight the critical need for collaboration between healthcare professionals, environmental scientists, and building experts. Attendees will benefit from Jeff’s hands-on insight into ecological strategies for healthier living spaces.