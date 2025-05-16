Spacemade Mourns the Loss of Co-founder Dan Silverman

Spacemade, the flexible workspace provider, has announced the passing of its co-founder, Dan Silverman, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Dan co-founded Spacemade with a clear and heartfelt mission: to reimagine workspaces as human-centred, flexible, and community-focused. As he once said, “Workspaces are so much more than desks and Wi-Fi — they’re about community, collaboration, and enabling people to flourish.”

Jonny Rosenblatt, fellow co-founder, paid tribute to his friend and business partner, saying:

“Dan was a visionary entrepreneur and compassionate leader, whose sharp intellect, pragmatism and wit left an indelible mark on those who knew him. A natural builder of communities and spaces, Dan believed deeply in the power of people coming together to do their best work.

“Those who had the privilege of working with Dan knew him as a thoughtful and inspiring leader. He brought clarity, kindness, and unwavering positivity to every challenge, always leading with humility and heart.

“Dan was more than a co-founder; he was the driving force behind our mission to redefine the future of workspace. Above all else, he was a wonderful friend, a caring human being, and someone who lived by the very best of values.

“His clarity of thought, integrity, and relentless optimism inspired us all. We are committed to honouring his legacy by continuing to build spaces that reflect his vision.”

In tribute to Dan’s memory, and in support of a cause that meant a great deal to him, donations can be made to Chai Cancer Care, a charity that provides critical emotional and practical support to those affected by cancer and their families.