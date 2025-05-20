NAPSA Joins Forces with SPV Mortgages to Simplify Finance in Property Sourcing

Pioneering Pilot Aims to Eliminate Deal Failures Linked to Financing Hurdles

In a major development for the UK’s property sourcing industry, the National Association of Professional Sourcing Agents (NAPSA) has teamed up with SPV Mortgages to launch a pilot programme designed to ease the burden of deal financing.

The new partnership seeks to tackle one of the most persistent challenges in property sourcing—access to finance. By providing agents and deal packagers with a straightforward method for pre-assessing mortgage viability, the collaboration aims to reduce failed transactions and build investor confidence.

Common financing issues—such as rejected mortgage applications—frequently lead to the breakdown of property deals, causing frustration and delays for all involved. To combat this, the one-year pilot will offer a robust pre-assessment framework that identifies the viability of deals before they are pitched to investors.

The process involves four simple steps:

Submitting deal details via a tailored NAPSA form.

Financial review by SPV Mortgages and its trusted lender panel.

Receiving mortgage feedback that agents can confidently present to clients.

Tracking data to highlight key financing trends and barriers.

Importantly, the service is offered free of charge to NAPSA members, adding considerable value to their sourcing toolkit.

Tina Walsh, Founder and CEO of NAPSA, expressed her excitement about the new partnership:

“Finance is a critical component of getting deals over the line, and often causes major headaches when deals fall through due to finance being declined.

“Our partnership with SPV Mortgages is a game change for the property sourcing sector – we can start to learn and understand what may cause finance blockages or even failures, and what succeeds! This collaboration is not only about improving standards for the sector, but also about ensuring our professional sourcing agents have the tools to succeed in their business.”

Jonathan Veers, Founder of SPV Mortgages, echoed this optimism:

“Off-market property presents unique financing challenges for investors and sourcers to overcome. Lenders frequently look upon private property deals with suspicion, and misunderstand the value of today’s sourcing agents in delivering professional results to investors.

“At SPV Mortgages, we’re experienced in connecting our clients with off-market friendly lenders who can help make any property transaction run smoothly. Working with Tina Walsh at NAPSA, we’ve been able to open doors which have previously remained closed to property sourcing agents.”

The initiative reflects NAPSA’s ongoing commitment to enhancing standards, compliance, and professional support within the property sourcing landscape. By working exclusively with NAPSA-approved agents, the scheme ensures integrity and data reliability while equipping participants with insights that can raise industry benchmarks.

For more information and to explore participation, visit: www.napsa.org.uk/spv-mortgages-finance-property