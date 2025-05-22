Thousands Turn to Quick House Sales as Economic Pressures Bite, Says Open Property Group

The UK housing market is seeing a rise in distressed property sales as homeowners and landlords contend with economic strain, evolving regulations, and personal challenges.

Internal research released by Open Property Group, a reputable professional property buying company, reveals a growing trend of urgent property sales fuelled by financial difficulties and regulatory shifts.

This latest data shines a light on the underlying drivers behind the spike in sale enquiries across England, painting a clear picture of the individuals most affected by today’s volatile property environment.

According to Managing Director Jason Harris-Cohen:

“The company receives an average of 300 property leads per week, with a notable shift in seller motivations and property conditions over the last few years.”

Headline findings include:

A majority of sellers—60–70%—still live in the property, while 30–40% are landlords, many of whom are choosing to exit the rental market under mounting tax and legal pressures.

The average age of a seller falls between 45 and 65. Many are either entering retirement, going through a divorce, or struggling with financial instability.

Typical sale prices sit between £150,000 and £250,000, with many homes located in lower-income areas or requiring extensive work.

One in three properties sold is in poor or uninhabitable condition, with sellers unable to manage repairs or resolve issues with tenants.

Most sellers have owned their property for 8 to 15 years, though landlords are selling earlier due to increasing regulation and financial strain.

An estimated 50–65% of sellers still have an active mortgage, putting additional pressure on them to secure a sale.

Harris-Cohen further explained:

“We’re seeing a high percentage of sellers who are reacting to a combination of personal and market-driven challenges. The majority of enquiries are from individuals in financially stressful situations or landlords impacted by rising interest rates and changing legislation.”

The company’s internal review also revealed that around 80% of potential sellers ultimately back out—largely due to unrealistic price expectations or sudden changes in their circumstances. Even so, Open Property Group completed 170 sales in the past 12 months and over 400 in the last three years—proving there is a strong market for fast, flexible selling solutions.

Most sales are finalised in just 21 days, helping people move on swiftly during periods of uncertainty.

With most sellers earning between £25,000 and £35,000 and a demographic split of 55% male to 45% female, the company’s findings offer a timely reflection of current market pressures—and reinforce the growing relevance of professional house-buying firms in the UK property sector.

To learn more, visit the Open Property Group website.