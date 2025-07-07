Joseph Hall Joins Oakheart as Area Director of Lettings to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Oakheart Property has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Joseph Hall as Area Director of Lettings, supporting the company’s expansion plans across Essex and Suffolk.

This strategic hire follows a successful market launch in Essex and the acquisition of a prominent lettings agency in Suffolk, both of which have fuelled Oakheart’s rise as a standout player in the regional property scene.

Joseph arrives with over two decades of industry experience, having led regional growth in previous roles and served as a consultant for estate agencies across the UK. His expertise in residential lettings, compliance, and operational strategy makes him a valuable asset as Oakheart targets further development.

In his work with private landlords and institutional investors, Joseph has gained a reputation for balancing commercial acumen with a deep understanding of client needs — qualities that make him well suited to drive Oakheart’s lettings business forward.

Speaking about his appointment, Joseph said:

“I’m thrilled to be joining such a forward-thinking and dynamic team. Oakheart has built a remarkable reputation for its bold and dynamic approach and community focus. I’m excited to leverage my experience to lead the next stage of growth for the lettings side of the business.”

Co-Founder Dan Mitchell added:

“We are excited to welcome Joseph to Oakheart. His track record speaks for itself — he brings unrivalled expertise, outstanding leadership, and a passion for delivering exceptional results for landlords and tenants alike. As our lettings division continues to grow, Joseph’s appointment marks another significant step in strengthening our position as the go-to property experts across Essex and Suffolk.”

With Joseph at the helm of lettings, Oakheart reaffirms its ambition to lead the way in customer service and sector innovation. His leadership is expected to elevate the company’s offering, drive sustainable growth, and solidify its standing as a trusted name in property across the region.