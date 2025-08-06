UK Rental Market Shrinks Sharply as One in Four Landlords Plans to Exit

More than 18,000 rental properties have disappeared from the UK housing market within just nine months, pushing rental prices to historic highs and forcing tenants to compete for a dwindling number of homes as landlords abandon the buy-to-let sector at record levels.

Britain’s private rental market is undergoing a significant contraction, with a growing exodus of small to mid-tier landlords prompted by rising operational costs, tougher regulations, and economic volatility. The resulting supply crunch is fuelling rental inflation across regional hotspots, where demand is now dramatically outpacing the number of available properties.

18,120 rental homes exited the private rental market between October 2024 and June 2025

15.6% of newly listed homes in Q1 2025 were former rentals. A 9% increase from the 2024

5.4:1 ratio: for every 1 buy-to-let property purchased, 5.4 were sold to owner-occupiers

UK-wide average rent: £1,342/month, up 8.9% year-on-year

From a regional perspective, the annual increases in monthly private rental prices have had negative impacts on both tenants and landlords:



Regional Rent Growth Highlights (YoY, Q2 2025):

Manchester: +12.3% (£1,351 avg. monthly rent)

+12.3% (£1,351 avg. monthly rent) Birmingham: +10.7% (£1,192)

+10.7% (£1,192) Bristol: +11.8% (£1,488)

+11.8% (£1,488) Leeds: +9.6% (£1,121)

+9.6% (£1,121) Cardiff: +10.1% (£1,097)

+10.1% (£1,097) Glasgow: +8.4% (£1,045)

+8.4% (£1,045) Belfast: +9.8% (£937)

+9.8% (£937) London (Outer Boroughs): +11.2% (£1,921)

+11.2% (£1,921) London (Inner Boroughs): +7.9% (£2,384)

Rents are climbing fastest in urban centres and university towns, where supply is being stripped away and new landlord investment has stalled.

Jason Harris-Cohen, Managing Director of Landlord Buyers said: “With over 18,000 rental properties lost from the market in just nine months, we’re witnessing one of the most significant contractions in the UK’s private rental sector in decades. Landlords are being squeezed by rising taxes, tightening legislation, and increasing maintenance costs, many feel they have no choice but to sell.

At LandlordBuyers , we believe there's a better way to exit the market. Our service allows landlords to sell quickly and discreetly without forcing tenants out of their homes, which is more important than ever as the average rent in the UK hits £1,342 per month and demand for affordable housing soars."

A mix of rising costs and regulatory fatigue is pushing many landlords toward the exit:

Loss of mortgage interest relief (Section 24)

Proposed Renters’ Rights Bill banning no-fault evictions and increasing compliance

Costly EPC upgrades and local licensing schemes

According to NRLA research, 26% of landlords plan to sell in the next 12 months, while just 6% intend to buy more properties.