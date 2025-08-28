Property Expert Nicky Greer Unveils ‘Done For You’ Lease Options Service Targeting UK and Dubai Deals

Nicky Greer, founder of Lease Options Mastery and a recognised leader in the property investment space, has announced the launch of her ‘done for you’ lease options service. This new initiative offers experienced investors the opportunity to secure profitable property deals in both the UK and Dubai, without the complexity or time commitment traditionally required.

Greer, renowned for holding the UK record as the largest single investor in the nation’s biggest lease options deal, is partnering with top-tier specialists to provide a fully managed, high-value programme for entrepreneurs ready to scale. The service launches on 1st September.

The lease options strategy allows investors to control properties without full ownership, giving them the option to buy later at a fixed price. This model provides time to raise deposits, enables cashflow generation with minimal upfront costs, and maximises return on investment. For property owners, it offers a stable income stream and a solution to avoid foreclosure.

The programme caters to experienced business owners and delivers:

Access to a specialist advisory team, including property experts in the UK and Dubai, a tax consultant, architect, and planning expert.

A virtual assistant, advanced CRM software, and personalised business coaching to streamline growth.

“Dubai is an investor’s playground,” said Greer. “It’s growing at an incredible pace and full of people ready to make things happen. By combining UK and Dubai-based opportunities and supporting our clients with a world-class team, we’re making lease options more profitable than ever.”

Greer’s students have already completed over £30 million in lease option transactions, demonstrating the strength of her methods. “I am incredibly proud of what our students have accomplished, and so grateful to them for trusting in this opportunity,” she added.

“With our new ‘done for you’ lease options service, we can offer another group of potential investors the chance to join in the success.”

For more details on Nicky’s lease options programme and resources, visit www.leaseoptionsmastery.co.uk.