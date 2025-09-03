Expert Reveals How Damp Can Impact Property Value and Offers Prevention Tips

A property care specialist has revealed five essential tips to help homeowners prevent damp-related damage that could affect their property’s overall value.

George Edwards, Managing Director of Timberwise, a nationwide firm headquartered in Northwich, cautions that dampness is not just an internal issue and can also cause damage to external structures such as fences and boundary walls.

“The value of your home can be affected if damp is found in fences and walls within gardens, drives, or yards attached to, or near to, a property,” Mr Edwards explained.

“These boundaries still belong to the property owner, and they are responsible for the state they are kept in. They must also ensure they are not interfering with, or causing nuisance to, their neighbours. Garden walls and fences also need some TLC when it comes to dampness. Whilst they are designed to withstand the weather, they will not be immune to the effects of moisture forever. Moisture can seep in through the smallest of cracks and this deterioration can cause aesthetic issues, structural problems, or even safety concerns.”

Mr Edwards highlighted three leading areas of concern for homeowners:

Brick garden walls – damp can occur via capillary action from moisture in the ground (rising or penetrating damp). This is often due to poor drainage, damage, or cracks developing in the wall.

– damp can occur via capillary action from moisture in the ground (rising or penetrating damp). This is often due to poor drainage, damage, or cracks developing in the wall. Concrete fencing – typically consisting of a concrete base with wooden panels between posts. Moisture can travel up the concrete into the panels, leading to damp and deterioration.

– typically consisting of a concrete base with wooden panels between posts. Moisture can travel up the concrete into the panels, leading to damp and deterioration. Wooden fence panels – moisture trapped between panels can result in “wet rot”. Over time, this can lead to mould, cracks, or splitting.

Signs of damp include mould, moss or algae growth, often green, black or fuzzy in appearance and typically found in shaded areas of walls and fences.

Mr Edwards’ top tips for avoiding damp damage:

Carry out regular maintenance so you can spot and address issues early.

Install a damp-proof membrane beneath a garden wall or fence before construction.

Inject a damp-proof course into a wall or concrete fence to stop damp from rising.

Treat existing damp, mould or rot at the source quickly with appropriate waterproofing treatments.

Improve drainage around your property if necessary to prevent future issues.

As one of the UK’s leading property care specialists, Timberwise has been helping homeowners tackle damp, wood rot and structural issues for more than 50 years. Their nationwide team of experts provide trusted advice and long-term solutions that protect both homes and their value.