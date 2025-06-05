Surge in AI Skills Among Financial Services Executives, Reports The Barrett Group

The number of financial services executives gaining expertise in artificial intelligence has risen sharply — increasing by 80% over the past 12 months, according to a recent industry update from The Barrett Group.

This surge reflects the rising demand for technological acumen within the sector. Executives working in Banking, Investment Banking, and International Trade and Development have been particularly active in upskilling. Year-on-year growth in AI capabilities within these fields has reached 153%, 136%, and 141%, respectively.

The Barrett Group, a leading executive career management consultancy, estimates that around 1.3 million executives are currently working in the broader financial services industry.

The firm also notes a 3% rise in executive headcount over the past year, with nearly 59,000 professionals changing roles. In total, it estimates that the financial services sector saw approximately 100,000 executive-level opportunities arise in 2024. Strong hiring trends are expected to continue, particularly for forward-thinking, adaptable leaders who embrace emerging technologies.

“All in all, the conditions appear to be relatively positive for continued growth in the overall Financial Services sector, whether due to increasing penetration in an increasingly wealthy population, lower inflation, improving access to capital, almost unlimited innovation, the potential benefits of harnessing AI more widely… the list goes on,” said Peter Irish, chairman of The Barrett Group. However, he notes, “Political upheaval, geopolitical tensions, regulation, and global warming, on the other hand, certainly represent challenges to all of this positive momentum.”

