SB Bank Commences Pre-Launch Phase with Groundbreaking Hybrid Banking Approach

SB Bank has entered its pre-launch phase with the introduction of a pioneering hybrid digital banking model, aiming to redefine financial services through innovation and blockchain integration.

Merging the strengths of traditional banking with cutting-edge blockchain solutions, the platform is built on the principles of transparency, enhanced user control, and advanced security.

The SB Bank mobile applications are already available on major app stores, signalling the early stages of a broader rollout. The platform is preparing to launch a fully-fledged financial ecosystem, offering more than just digital accounts. Users will benefit from cashback in the form of its native token, SB Coin, along with access to virtual and physical payment cards featuring exclusive rewards and perks – all underpinned by a secure, modern digital infrastructure.

Jerônimo Rodrigues, CEO of SB Bank said: “We believe the future of banking isn’t just digital – it’s transparent, collaborative, and secure. Blockchain is not just a feature; it’s the foundation of how we operate.”

At the heart of SB Bank’s innovation lies its use of smart contracts – automated agreements that govern financial products including loans, insurance, and rewards. These self-executing contracts eliminate ambiguity, reduce administrative complexity, and bolster trust between users and the platform.

The use of decentralised protocols further enhances security, offering both legal and technical assurances while simplifying the customer experience through transparent digital processes.

SB Coin, the platform’s native cryptocurrency, serves multiple functions – offering cashback on card purchases and enabling transactions within the SB Bank ecosystem. Backed by financial assets, the coin is designed as a utility token, aiming to connect digital finance with real-world usability.

As part of its pre-launch incentive, SB Bank is rewarding users who register and share the official SB Coin promotional video on their social media with 25 SB Coins – valued at €25. This limited-time campaign encourages early engagement with the platform and aims to build momentum ahead of its official launch.

To find out more, visit www.sbbank.eu.