FoxTech Honoured for Human-Centred Cybersecurity and Fintech Innovation

Cybersecurity specialist FoxTech has been awarded the title of UK’s Best Cybersecurity Provider at the 2025 Systems in the City Financial Technology Awards, organised by Goodacre UK. The accolade recognises standout service and forward-thinking solutions across the UK’s fintech industry.

This national recognition confirms FoxTech’s status as a leading force in the cybersecurity landscape and showcases its growing influence in delivering smart, effective protection for the financial sector.

While the award affirms the company’s technical capabilities, FoxTech places its greatest value in its people-first philosophy.

“The cybersecurity space is full of impressive tools,” said Iain Gibbons, CEO at FoxTech. “But real protection comes from the people who know how to use them. Those who can interpret data, spot threats early and take action. That’s where we stand out, and it’s amazing that this has been recognised.”

The team at FoxTech blends advanced technical expertise with practical, real-world business understanding, offering clients straightforward guidance, fast response times, and a composed approach to risk management.

Although the award represents a major achievement, the company sees it as a springboard for further progress.

“We’re honoured to be acknowledged alongside some of the most innovative firms in the UK,” said Gibbons. “It’s a reflection of the care, effort and dedication our team brings every day. We’re more committed than ever to building cybersecurity solutions that are effective, easy to understand and built around people.”

Organised annually by Goodacre UK, the Systems in the City Awards spotlight firms setting the benchmark for excellence within financial technology, recognising those who create measurable value and drive innovation.

FoxTech expressed gratitude to Goodacre, its clients, and all those who supported its nomination and attended the event.

To explore more about the award and what distinguishes FoxTech in the cybersecurity space, you can read the full blog post here.