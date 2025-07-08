Collidr Expands Free Access to Noxai, Equipping Advisers with Powerful Fund Screening and Portfolio Comparison Tools

Collidr Technologies Ltd, a UK-based fintech specialist supporting advisory firms for over a decade, has rolled out enhanced features to its free Noxai platform – a next-generation AI portfolio assistant designed to streamline portfolio management for investment professionals.

The updated fund screening module now provides financial advisers with unrestricted access to funds across the full spectrum of IA sectors. Advisers can benefit from automated peer group rankings with real-time updates, intelligent adaptive filters that adjust rankings dynamically, and summarised fund insights. This is further supported by an advanced suite of reporting tools and rich, interactive visual data.

Noxai’s enhanced portfolio comparison capabilities include dynamic visualisation features, enabling side-by-side analysis of unlimited proposed portfolios against targets. A ‘portfolio health check’ measures 11 core metrics, with customisable scoring options, helping advisers clearly communicate key factors such as cost efficiency, diversification, risk and performance to clients. All adviser interactions within the platform are securely recorded for audit purposes.

These powerful tools are available to users at no cost. The free version of Noxai allows up to three users to build 100 portfolios from a selection of over 100,000 funds and ETFs. For advisory firms seeking more capacity, the Noxai Premium tier allows unlimited users, creation of up to 300 portfolios, additional benchmarking options and expanded analytics.

Symon Stickney, CEO of Collidr, said: “We continue to enhance Noxai to offer intelligence-led technology that makes it easy and cost-effective for adviser firms to build, manage and track all their portfolios under one roof, as well as offering added-value interactive analytics and tailored client reports.

“Noxai gives adviser firms the means to improve their in-house portfolio management capabilities, leverage fund screening tools and portfolio comparison reporting for free, as well as delivering an enhanced client experience, giving firms back invaluable time and resources that can be better spent on growing their business.”

Further information on Noxai can be found at: www.collidr.com/noxai