Timeline Reaches £10B AUM as Adviser-Focused Platform Gains Industry Traction

Timeline, a fully integrated ecosystem supporting modern financial advisers, has reached a defining moment in its growth trajectory—surpassing £10 billion in assets under management (AUM). This achievement is not simply a figure; it represents the growing trust and measurable impact Timeline is delivering across the advice profession.

Since launch, the platform has been dedicated to simplifying both investing and financial planning by equipping advisers with powerful digital tools and access to research-driven portfolios. The £10 billion milestone highlights the success of this mission—yet the real achievement lies in the meaningful support provided to clients and advisers alike.

“This isn’t just about numbers,” says Abraham Okusanya, Founder and CEO of Timeline. “It’s £10 billion of people’s hopes and dreams. We don’t take the trust that these people have placed in us lightly. We’re working to help them to plan, invest and retire with confidence, through an army of trusted financial planners.”

He further comments: “Our journey to this point and beyond is about more than amassing assets, it’s about creating meaningful impact, helping advice firms thrive, enabling better client outcomes, and making financial planning more accessible, efficient and effective.”

Highlights of Timeline’s Impact on the journey to £10bn AUM include:

77 jobs created, supporting the UK’s tech and financial services sectors

650 advice firms supported, helping planners grow and scale their businesses

60,000 financial plans created, empowering individuals to take control of their financial future

45,000 end clients served through low-cost portfolios, making quality investing accessible

Up to £35 million saved in fees compared to traditional MPS offerings

13,622 attitude-to-risk questionnaires completed, helping advisers tailor suitable plans

2,500+ digital Letters of Authority submitted, reducing friction for advisers and clients alike

80% time savings on LOA administration alone through Timeline’s PensionLab integration

104,000+ educational video views, promoting financial literacy

1 sponsored Financial Planning degree at Coventry University to contribute to future of financial planning

30+ trainee tickets funded for Adviser 3.0, Timeline’s flagship conference, investing in the next generation of planners

This milestone also reinforces Timeline’s position as one of the fastest-growing discretionary fund managers in the UK, offering an evidence-based investment philosophy aligned with long-term client goals.

“The future of financial advice is digital, integrated and human-centred,” adds Okusanya. “We’re proud of the legacy we’re building – and this is just the beginning.”

What’s Next?

With sights set firmly on helping millions of people plan, invest and retire with confidence, Timeline continues to innovate and invest in adviser support, intelligent portfolios and platform efficiency.