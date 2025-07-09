Timeline Reaches £10B AUM as Adviser-Focused Platform Gains Industry Traction

Timeline, a fully integrated ecosystem supporting modern financial advisers, has reached a defining moment in its growth trajectory—surpassing £10 billion in assets under management (AUM). This achievement is not simply a figure; it represents the growing trust and measurable impact Timeline is delivering across the advice profession.
Since launch, the platform has been dedicated to simplifying both investing and financial planning by equipping advisers with powerful digital tools and access to research-driven portfolios. The £10 billion milestone highlights the success of this mission—yet the real achievement lies in the meaningful support provided to clients and advisers alike.
“This isn’t just about numbers,” says Abraham Okusanya, Founder and CEO of Timeline. “It’s £10 billion of people’s hopes and dreams. We don’t take the trust that these people have placed in us lightly. We’re working to help them to plan, invest and retire with confidence, through an army of trusted financial planners.”
He further comments: “Our journey to this point and beyond is about more than amassing assets, it’s about creating meaningful impact, helping advice firms thrive, enabling better client outcomes, and making financial planning more accessible, efficient and effective.”
- 77 jobs created, supporting the UK’s tech and financial services sectors
- 650 advice firms supported, helping planners grow and scale their businesses
- 60,000 financial plans created, empowering individuals to take control of their financial future
- 45,000 end clients served through low-cost portfolios, making quality investing accessible
- Up to £35 million saved in fees compared to traditional MPS offerings
- 13,622 attitude-to-risk questionnaires completed, helping advisers tailor suitable plans
- 2,500+ digital Letters of Authority submitted, reducing friction for advisers and clients alike
- 80% time savings on LOA administration alone through Timeline’s PensionLab integration
- 104,000+ educational video views, promoting financial literacy
- 1 sponsored Financial Planning degree at Coventry University to contribute to future of financial planning
- 30+ trainee tickets funded for Adviser 3.0, Timeline’s flagship conference, investing in the next generation of planners