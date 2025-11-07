SkyStem Unveils Major ART Update Featuring Stylish New Reconciliation Forms

SkyStem, a leader in financial close automation, has announced a significant update to its award-winning reconciliation platform, ART. The latest release brings a refined interface, enhanced speed, and new functionality designed to make the month-end close smoother, faster, and more intuitive for finance teams.

The update reflects SkyStem’s ongoing commitment to user-focused design and meaningful innovation, supporting its mission to simplify account reconciliation and provide finance professionals with tools that genuinely improve their daily workflow.

Modern Reconciliation Forms: Smarter, Streamlined, and User-Friendly

The centrepiece of this release is a refreshed set of reconciliation forms with a contemporary layout and improved navigation. Users can easily switch between the updated design and the original layout, offering flexibility while transitioning at their own pace.

Key improvements include clearer font styling for easier on-screen reading, an integrated view that consolidates reconciliation details, drag-and-drop capability for supporting documents, and neatly structured sections that simplify data review and entry.

This visual and functional refresh is intended to reduce administrative burden, speed up reconciliation, and create a more enjoyable workspace for accounting teams.

Developed in response to user feedback and SkyStem’s dedication to continuous enhancement, this update reinforces the company’s role as a trusted partner in financial automation. Additional features and optimisations are already planned to further elevate the ART experience worldwide.