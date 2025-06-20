Axia Media Group Expands Global Reach with New Office in Dubai

Axia Media Group, a prominent international provider of business and financial services, has officially opened its latest office in Dubai. This strategic move strengthens the company’s presence across the Middle East and enhances its ability to deliver tailored support to its growing client base in the region.

Located in the heart of Dubai’s vibrant financial district, the new office will serve as a central hub for Axia Media Group’s operations in the Middle East. It will offer a full spectrum of services, including accounting, tax consultancy, business advisory, risk management, and cross-border financial planning.

“We are delighted to establish our presence in Dubai, a city renowned for its dynamic business environment and strategic importance in the global financial landscape,” said Andy Pollard, CEO of Axia Media Group.

“The new office will allow us to be closer to our clients and provide them with tailored financial solutions that meet their unique needs. We look forward to contributing to the vibrant business community in Dubai and the broader Middle East.”

Axia Media Group’s new regional base will deliver a wide range of specialist services. Its accounting arm will offer detailed solutions such as bookkeeping, financial reporting, and regulatory compliance — all designed to help businesses maintain accurate records and meet legal requirements.

The tax advisory team will support clients with effective tax strategies, compliance, and planning, covering corporate taxation, VAT advice, and personal tax matters, both locally and internationally.

Clients will also benefit from expert business consultancy services to improve efficiency and growth. These will include market entry support, strategic planning, and operational improvements.

Risk management services will help organisations identify, evaluate, and address financial and operational risks. This will include the development of frameworks, risk analysis, and mitigation planning.

Multi-jurisdictional financial planning will cater to individuals and businesses with cross-border interests, offering estate planning, wealth management, and financial structuring across different legal environments.

The Dubai office will be headed by Cain Kirby, an experienced professional in financial services. Cain brings over a decade of experience from Big 4 and top 10 firms, most recently serving as a director in a multi-jurisdiction listed asset management company.

The opening of this new office forms part of Axia Media Group’s broader growth strategy, aimed at strengthening its global presence and service delivery. The company continues to expand into key markets, including a recent launch in the United States.

“We understand the unique challenges and opportunities that businesses in the Middle East face,” added Andy Pollard.

“Our team in Dubai is dedicated to providing personalised and strategic financial solutions that drive success and growth for our clients. We are excited to bring our expertise and innovative approach to this vibrant region.”

Further information about Axia Media Group and its services is available at: axiadubaigroup.ae