Beauty Corner Retreat in Wellingborough Launches Innovative Dermasculpt Treatment

Beauty Corner, a leading aesthetics retreat in Wellingborough, has introduced Dermasculpt to its growing menu of advanced treatments.

Dermasculpt is a state-of-the-art, minimally invasive laser procedure designed to tighten skin, reduce localised fat, and stimulate the body’s natural collagen production for long-lasting results.

Bianka Ibeh, co-founder of Beauty Corner, said:

“Dermasculpt is a safer, more sustainable alternative to fillers, with long-lasting results often visible after just one session.”

Founded in 2023 by Bianka Ibeh and Pietro Quarshie, Beauty Corner has quickly become known for its personalised, results-driven service in aesthetics, tanning, and hair care.

Bianka began her career in beauty therapy at the age of 21, completing Level 2 and 3 diplomas at Northampton College by 2015. She later expanded her qualifications with a degree in Sports Massage and Rehabilitation from the University of Bedfordshire in 2022, before specialising in advanced aesthetics.

Initially seeing just 15 regular clients per month when Beauty Corner opened, Bianka now welcomes over 95 to 100 appointments monthly, a testament to her commitment to tailored care, client trust, and professional development.

“Launching Beauty Corner has been one of the most rewarding chapters of my life,” said Bianka. “Building the business from scratch was no easy task, but consistency, client trust, and social media helped us grow faster than I ever expected. What we’ve built is more than a business — it’s a community.”

With a loyal client base and a growing reputation for innovation, Beauty Corner continues to push boundaries in aesthetic excellence. The addition of Dermasculpt further strengthens its mission to offer inclusive, transformative beauty solutions for all.