Eradikil UK Ltd Founder Champions Bee Conservation with Ethical Pest Control and Public Support

Shane-Daniel North, founder of Oxfordshire-based Eradikil UK Ltd, is determined to transform pest management in Britain by championing sustainable, bee-friendly solutions backed by public donations.

Established in 2022, Eradikil UK Ltd has made waves for its unique approach that blends ecological responsibility with ethical pest control practices. At a time when biodiversity is under threat, the company stands out for prioritising relocation over eradication—especially when it comes to bees.

Bee hive removals can range from £500 to £10,000 due to the complexity of accessing hard-to-reach areas like roof spaces or chimney stacks. As a result, many property owners resort to chemical extermination—an option with devastating environmental consequences.

“Destroying a hive doesn’t just eliminate one colony, it risks poisoning other bee populations,” said Shane.

“Bees are natural scavengers. If honey contaminated with insecticide is left behind, nearby colonies may steal it, causing secondary die-offs. Worse still, this honey can then enter the human food chain.”

With nearly ten years’ experience in pest control, Shane has built a career on saving hives rather than destroying them. To date, he’s only ever chemically treated two hives, and both were emergency cases approved by relevant authorities due to risks to public safety.

His latest initiative—Help Me Help The Bees—is a crowdfunding campaign aimed at offering bee removals at discounted rates, with the remainder subsidised by donations. These rescues are documented on Eradikil’s YouTube channel, @EradikilPestControl, to raise awareness and educate the public.

Each hive is rehomed to Eradikil’s private apiary, where bees continue to pollinate and produce honey in a safe, controlled environment.

“I believe in solving pest issues through sustainable methods, not destruction,” Shane said. “This campaign is about giving people a better option.”

Shane’s journey began with a childhood fascination for insects and animals. “People often ask how I can be a pest controller if I love animals so much,” he reflects. “The answer is simple; my job is to control, not destroy.”

Overcoming challenges such as undiagnosed ADHD and dyslexia, Shane found his niche after trying more than 25 jobs. Pest control, with its mix of practical problem-solving and environmental care, was the perfect fit.

“Every animal and insect plays a role in our ecosystem,” Shane says. “Bees are irreplaceable. If we lose them, we lose far more than honey, we lose the very foundation of our food systems. I want to leave a legacy of sustainable practice and education.”

Shane recently shared his vision in Professional Pest Controller magazine, outlining plans to expand the business, hire a dedicated content creator, and eventually launch an educational centre focused on bee conservation and pest awareness.

Now operating across Oxfordshire and beyond, Eradikil UK Ltd is earning national recognition as a leader in ethical, eco-conscious pest solutions.