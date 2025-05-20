Wedding Belles Love to Launch Second Boutique with Inclusive Off-the-Peg Bridalwear

A popular Staffordshire bridalwear business is preparing to open a second boutique this summer, continuing its mission to make beautiful wedding dresses accessible to all.

Wedding Belles Love has built a strong reputation for offering high-quality, off-the-peg bridal gowns in an inclusive size range from 0 to 36. In an industry long dominated by narrow beauty standards, the award-winning boutique has consistently championed body positivity and diversity.

The new location will follow the same ethos: offering stylish, ready-to-wear gowns that brides can try on and take home the very same day—no lengthy waiting times, no compromise on elegance or fit.

“We’re creating a space where every bride can walk in, find a dress they love, and feel amazing regardless of size or budget,” said Claire Sutton, Company Director of Wedding Belles Love. “Too many women have been told they need to shrink to fit a dress. We say the dress should fit you.”

Founded in 2020, the family-run business was launched by a mother-daughter team who were determined to disrupt outdated norms in the bridal market. Since then, they’ve earned a loyal following for their inclusive sizing and warm, down-to-earth service.

Brides visiting Wedding Belles Love know they’ll find a wide selection of gowns in their size—and a supportive, body-positive shopping experience that reflects real women, not just runway models.

After rebuilding their flagship store during the pandemic, the team embraced social media to share their journey, from emotional dress fittings to behind-the-scenes content. The brand’s authenticity struck a chord with brides nationwide.

With their second boutique set to open soon, Claire and her team are introducing a refreshed off-the-peg concept designed specifically for brides who want designer-quality dresses without the long lead times.

Their online community continues to grow thanks to candid styling advice, heartfelt “Yes to the Dress” videos, and podcast episodes featuring real brides and wedding suppliers.

Wedding Belles Love has been widely recognised for its inclusive ethos and customer-first approach, with accolades such as Guide for Brides Winner 2022 and Wedding Emporium Awards Winner 2021.