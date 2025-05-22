FREESMO Boosts First-Time Switchers with Guaranteed £20 Amazon Voucher

FREESMO, the UK’s leading stop-smoking brand, has unveiled a new initiative offering every first-time customer a £20 Amazon voucher when they place their first order of £20 or more.

This fresh offer replaces the brand’s well-known Golden Ticket campaign, which previously saw weekly prizes awarded to a select few. Now, FREESMO has opened the door to all new customers—every first-time buyer is guaranteed to win.

“We’ve taken everything our customers loved about the Golden Ticket campaign and made it better,” said Georgi Keckarovski, CEO of FREESMO.

“We’re not just rewarding luck, we’re rewarding action. If you’re ready to switch to a better alternative, we’re ready to help, and that support now comes with a guaranteed reward.”

The new campaign launches just as the UK gears up for the ban on disposable vapes, which comes into effect on 1st June 2025. The ban is expected to impact thousands of smokers who currently rely on disposables as a key part of their stop-smoking routine.

FREESMO has consistently led the charge in supporting these users, offering expert advice, smoke-free alternatives, and its signature Smoke-Free Questionnaire—a personalised tool designed to recommend the best nicotine products based on an individual’s preferences and usage habits.

With the legislative change fast approaching, FREESMO is encouraging smokers to act now—either by exploring long-term alternatives or by stocking up ahead of the ban.

“Every nicotine user is different. That’s why a one-size-fits-all product recommendation just doesn’t work,” added George Keckarovski.

“Our Smoke-Free Questionnaire ensures that every customer is getting a tailored recommendation so they’re not just buying a product, they’re making a truly informed choice.”

The £20 Amazon voucher offer is available throughout May to all new FREESMO customers. Existing customers can still benefit from tailored guidance, special offers, and expert advice on transitioning to more sustainable options like refillable vape kits, pod systems, or nicotine pouches.

To claim the voucher, new customers simply need to visit freesmo.co.uk and spend £20 or more on their first purchase. A £20 Amazon voucher will be sent within 48 hours of completing the order.