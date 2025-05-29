Nudie Jeans Launches Manchester Repair Shop, Championing Circular Fashion in the North

Nudie Jeans has officially opened its latest Repair Shop, right in the heart of Manchester’s vibrant Northern Quarter.

This marks a significant milestone—the brand’s first UK Repair Shop outside the capital. Manchester is now more than a destination for fashion; it’s a new link in Nudie Jeans’ global chain of community-driven, sustainable denim hubs.

“Investing in physical retail is a natural next step for us. We’re expanding our global presence with several new store openings this year—each one designed to bring our values to life and connect more deeply with our communities,” said Joakim Levin, Co-Founder & CEO, Nudie Jeans.

While digital continues to dominate retail, Nudie Jeans is reaffirming the value of tangible, in-person experiences. The Manchester store will host a diverse programme of events—from music performances to panel discussions and creative workshops—cementing its role as a space for cultural and community connection.

This store is about more than retail. Like all Nudie Jeans Repair Shops, it offers free lifelong repairs, access to Re-Use jeans, and a 20% discount when customers return pre-worn pairs. It’s a living embodiment of circularity, sustainability, and shared stories.

“The physical space is essential to what we do. Each store is an extension of our denim kiosk concept—local, personal, small but mighty, and deeply rooted in its environment. We don’t just move in; we adapt, collaborate, and create something that fits the community it serves,” said Martin Gustavsson, CCO of Nudie Jeans.

To reflect their new home, the brand has playfully dubbed its Manchester following the “Mancnudians”—a nod to the city’s proud local identity and strong creative heritage.

Despite booming online growth in 2024, Nudie Jeans is investing in physical retail to lower its climate footprint. Local stores such as Manchester’s help decentralise shipping, reduce air freight, and significantly cut emissions.

And because the perfect pair of jeans should feel just right, the store offers a personalised fitting experience—encouraging in-store discovery to reduce returns and foster mindful shopping.

With its roots in industry and rebellion, Manchester’s musical and cultural legacy—from Joy Division to Oasis—has long inspired Nudie Jeans. This store brings that connection full circle.