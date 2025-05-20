SilverStars Care Eyes New Services as It Rises Among Dorset’s Leading Care Providers

A Dorset-based care company, founded by a mother with a vision for compassionate change, is preparing for its next phase of growth after expanding to a team of 50 and reaching a £1.8 million annual turnover.

Ewelina Wiesner established SilverStars Care in 2017, driven not by profit, but by personal experience. As both a carer and mother to twins and an older son, she had witnessed first-hand the strain felt by families and carers alike.

“I loved my job, but once I became a mum, I realised just how inflexible and unsupportive the system really was — for carers and clients,” Ewelina said. “It needed to change, and I was determined to be part of that change.”

That determination gave rise to SilverStars Care, which is now recognised as one of the fastest-growing care providers in Dorset. Known for its flexible, person-centred approach, the company prioritises care quality over strict scheduling.

In a sector facing ongoing recruitment challenges, SilverStars has taken a people-first approach. Ewelina focused on building a supportive, family-friendly working environment, attracting a wide range of experienced professionals while championing staff wellbeing alongside client care.

Rather than cut back during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ewelina strengthened her office support team to safeguard both carers and service standards. “Our carers give so much of themselves, emotionally and physically. It’s our responsibility to take care of them too,” Ewelina said.

The company’s approach has earned heartfelt praise from families across Dorset. “We get letters, cards, emails from people saying we made a difference when they needed it most. That’s everything to us.”

SilverStars Care is now expanding further with plans to introduce live-in care services and respite options designed to support family carers. Ewelina’s mission is to offer reliable help without judgement.

“Family carers need time to breathe, and to know their loved ones are still receiving outstanding care.”

Looking ahead, SilverStars will also be appointing a dedicated customer service lead to ensure every client receives personalised, responsive support as the business continues to grow.

“At the end of the day, care isn’t just a service — it’s a relationship,” added Ewelina. “We’re here to make sure people feel seen, supported, and truly cared for — every single day.”