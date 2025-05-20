JD Seasonings Marks 10 Years in Business with Global Milestone of 700,000 Orders

JD Seasonings, the family-run spice blend company, is proudly celebrating a decade in business this summer, having transformed from a small bedroom venture into an award-winning international brand with over 700,000 orders shipped worldwide.

Founded in 2014 by Jamie Davison and his wife Lorraine after their successful weight loss journey on Slimming World, the couple’s home-cooked recipes quickly gained traction online. Within a year, their Facebook group, ‘JD’s Slimming World Recipes’, had attracted more than 70,000 members.

Motivated by the need for healthy, additive-free spice blends, the couple launched JD Seasonings on 19 August 2015. Each blend is made with 100% herbs and spices, containing no additives, sugar, or preservatives, and includes a simple recipe card. Their initial range of eight blends sold out instantly—so quickly, in fact, the website crashed on launch day.

Starting with just £6,000 from a family holiday fund and a production space of 80 square feet, the couple rapidly scaled operations. Within a year, they moved into a 2,700 square foot unit and later expanded into a bespoke 13,000 square foot facility, now equipped with custom machinery to meet growing demand.

To date, JD Seasonings has sold nearly 8 million pots, launched 42 seasoning blends, and amassed a social media following of over 400,000, making it the UK’s most-followed spice brand.

The business has earned 37 Great Taste Awards, including eight in 2024, and holds the prestigious Great Taste Producer title for five consecutive years. Their customer satisfaction is further reflected in their 5-star Google rating from over 1,500 reviews.

Customers can shop online at jdseasonings.com, with products also available in selected farm shops, delis, and butchers. Every blend is hand-developed and crafted in-house. All products are Vegan Society certified and regularly recommended in Slimming World Magazine without sponsorship.

The venture took a pivotal turn when Jamie was unexpectedly dismissed from his job just two weeks before the scheduled launch. What began as a setback became the spark that led them to fully commit to their business.

Despite a major drop in social media visibility four years in, the couple persevered and now lead their sector with the largest following in the UK.

“Our growth hasn’t come from flashy campaigns or big backing — it’s gut instinct, family graft, and always putting the customer first,” said Lorraine. “We’ve built this from nothing, and we’re proud we’ve done it on our own terms.”

JD Seasonings continues to support customers with specific dietary needs including Slimming World, keto, and diabetes-friendly options. With new blends and gift sets on the horizon and sales already 15% up on last year, the company looks forward to another promising year—especially with the 2025 Great Taste Awards around the corner.