Wiltshire Entrepreneur Empowers Military Spouses to Build Portable Careers Through Online Business Initiative

Military spouses in the UK face some of the highest unemployment rates across any demographic, largely due to frequent relocations and limited job flexibility. In response, Wiltshire-based entrepreneur Cath Smith has created an empowering solution aimed at helping women build portable online businesses they can take with them wherever military life leads.

Founder of Summit & Stream, Smith launched her initiative after facing repeated career disruption while accompanying her husband on overseas postings — including a challenging two-year stay in the Czech Republic. Recognising a lack of meaningful support tailored to the realities of military families, she set out to build a practical, community-driven programme designed to promote both economic freedom and personal identity.

With May marking Military Spouse Appreciation Month, demand for her retreats and business academy is growing rapidly, attracting women from around the world who have put their own careers on hold due to mobility, childcare, and location barriers.

“Military partners move every two years on average – it’s nearly impossible to maintain a traditional career or explain a fragmented CV,” said Cath Smith.

“I created Summit & Stream to offer a practical and emotional support system for women who want to take control of their financial future without sacrificing family or identity.”

The initiative’s debut retreat in the Brecon Beacons sold out and featured a TEDx speaker, workshops, and a powerful sunrise climb of Pen Y Fan. This was followed by a 12-week online academy supporting women in launching and growing remote businesses through expert guidance, live webinars and mentoring — all adapted for life on the move.

A qualified teacher and mentor, Cath also serves on the board of the Military Coworking Network. She’s actively campaigning for stronger career pathways for military partners, using her own experience to demonstrate the power of self-employment and community.

“Women in the military community are resourceful, educated, and motivated — they just need the flexibility to match,” added Cath Smith. “This isn’t just about building businesses; it’s about building resilience, independence and hope.”