Cavendish Health Care Unveils Lightweight E-TOURa Mobility Scooter

Cavendish Health Care is delighted to announce the arrival of its latest innovation – the E-TOURa lightweight mobility scooter – following an extended period of design and development.

Now available for purchase, the E-TOURa offers a detailed technical specification and further expands the company’s trusted portfolio of mobility aids.

Engineered to comfortably support users up to 27 stone, the E-TOURa provides a sleek, modern solution for those seeking everyday independence—whether navigating high streets, supermarket aisles, or coastal paths. This stylish and durable model comes in a choice of three vibrant colours.

While the splitable scooter market remains highly competitive, the E-TOURa makes its mark through its user-friendly design, exceptionally smooth dismantling process, and impressive portability. The heaviest component weighs just 11.23kg, while the ergonomic swivel seat comes in at only 6.2kg.

Crafted from aluminium, the scooter also features a lightweight, removable battery for easy handling. With two battery capacities available and a range reaching up to 23.6 miles, users can rely on extended usage. The intelligent control system activates with a simple flash of the key card, delivering essential information via a clear LED front screen. A programmable unit manages the scooter’s mechanics, ensuring they respond accurately to user commands.

Practical additions include built-in drink bottle storage, a front basket with a secure lid, and generous legroom to enhance rider comfort.

Cavendish Health Care’s business manager, Tim Mott, said: “We believe this scooter strikes the perfect balance between quality and desirability, catering to users seeking a lightweight yet robust, and reliable boot scooter.

“As always, Cavendish Health Care remains committed to staying one step ahead. This new product further strengthens the UK dealer network built over recent years, offering end users another exciting new option in the Cavendish Health Care product range.”