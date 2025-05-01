Multi Source Power Collaborates with Ampt to Expand Deployment of Advanced PV-Connected Battery Storage System

Multi Source Power (MSP), a frontrunner in battery storage innovation, has joined forces with Ampt, the top global supplier of DC optimisers for utility-scale solar installations, to develop and deliver a high-performance DC-coupled PV-plus-storage system. This solution is now being rolled out to meet surging international demand for integrated storage with grid-support capabilities.

MSP’s Battery Energy Storage Systems are designed to deliver highly efficient, secure, and cost-optimised power solutions. The firm’s flagship product, the Flex-ESS, is a modular energy storage platform that combines batteries and inverters into a single system, tailored for flexible deployment in various use cases.

With the integration of Ampt String Optimisers, MSP’s Flex-ESS can now connect directly to the PV array via a DC-coupled architecture. This approach ensures essential functionality such as black start and grid-forming capability, while also outperforming conventional AC-coupled designs in terms of cost-efficiency and energy output.

The Ampt String Optimisers, which are installed within the PV field, use MPPT on each PV string to extract maximum energy. These DC/DC converters transmit the full power generated by the modules while adjusting to the battery’s voltage fluctuations. This enables direct integration with MSP’s storage platform, eliminating the need for additional inverters or transformers — reducing system complexity, footprint, and investment costs.

“Our partnership with Ampt advances our mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions to customers,” said Simon Patterson, Managing Director at MSP.

“Our integrated DC-coupled solution makes it easier and faster for customers to address a wider range of applications, create new revenue streams, and maximise return on investments.”

“Ampt is pleased to partner with MSP and support the growing demand for their high-performance, modular BESS solution,” said Mary Adam, Vice President of Global Sales at Ampt. “We look forward to ongoing collaboration with MSP and their customers across the globe.”

The two companies will be participating in Intersolar Europe from 7–9 May in Munich. To connect with the teams, please get in touch with MSP or Ampt directly. Ampt will be exhibiting at stand C5.151.