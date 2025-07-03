Raeon Launches Advanced Battery Testing Facility at MIRA Technology Park

Raeon Ltd, a leader in bespoke battery design and manufacturing for specialist vehicles, has officially opened its new Test and Validation Centre at MIRA Technology Park in Nuneaton.

The expansion marks a major step forward in Raeon’s growth, extending its operations beyond its Oxfordshire base to offer a full suite of battery testing and validation services to clients across the UK and beyond.

The newly established site will provide extensive testing capabilities, supporting a wide variety of procedures such as thermal cycling, high-power testing, altitude simulation, charge and discharge cycles, thermal shock, humidity exposure, and active cooling assessments.

This development reinforces Raeon’s focus on delivering high-performance, custom-engineered battery solutions for a diverse range of industries—including automotive, motorsport, defence, marine, warehousing, robotics, off-highway vehicles, eVTOL platforms, and drone technology.

“We are incredibly grateful for MIRA’s support in opening this new site,” said Murray Schofield, CEO & CTO of Raeon Ltd. “This expansion is a crucial step in our mission to make custom batteries accessible and justifiable for a wider range of industries, not just the highest volume applications. Our proprietary FloLock™ technology, combined with AI-driven design, allows us to deliver custom batteries at significantly lower costs and up to 80% faster than traditional solutions, with prototype batteries delivered within 12 weeks.”

Raeon’s approach tackles one of the key barriers in the low-to-medium volume battery market: the cost and time required to develop custom solutions. Using techniques such as resin encapsulation and dual-layer bus bar technology, Raeon’s flexible production line can adapt quickly to produce batteries in a range of shapes and sizes.

This adaptability is essential for supporting the electrification of vehicles and equipment outside the mainstream passenger EV segment, helping to drive sustainability in specialist sectors.

The Nuneaton-based Test and Validation Centre will serve as a cornerstone of Raeon’s rapid certification process, enabling faster approval and delivery timelines for its custom battery configurations.

About Raeon



Raeon was founded in May 2023 by three engineers who had previously worked together at Arrival where they were instrumental in the design, validation and production of the battery modules for all Arrival and Charge vehicles.

Shocked by the cost of development of batteries for the mobility space, and frustrated with the sector’s rigid, innovation stifling processes, the team set out to change the paradigm of both battery design and manufacture.

The team conceived a new method for battery module construction which significantly reduces tooling constraints and delivers both design flexibility and enables the ability to rapidly iterate solutions. Patent pending, batteries can be manufactured “any shape” tailored to best utilise the available space. The premise also decouples design and manufacture from cell technology, allowing the adoption of the latest cell technology at any point during design, and in fact even during production.

Today Raeon serves small to medium size markets that would historically have struggled to justify the development of bespoke batteries, but for whom a tailored solution unlocks performance and customer demand.