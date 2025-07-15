Midlands 3D Unveils the UK’s Most Advanced Automated 3D Print Production Facility

Midlands 3D has launched what is regarded as the UK’s most automated polymer 3D printing facility currently in operation.
While 3D printing was once mainly associated with prototyping and bespoke, one-off part production, the industry has quietly evolved in recent years. Today, cutting-edge technologies are increasingly enabling batch production at volumes and qualities suited for end-use components.
Based in Stone, Midlands 3D has remained a leader in this evolution, consistently investing in state-of-the-art machinery, tools, and methods to meet rising customer demand for 3D print manufacturing services.
To showcase its newest advancements, Midlands 3D opened the doors of its new headquarters last week during an industry open day, offering a first-hand look at its expanded capabilities.
Following a significant expansion that more than quadrupled its operational floor space, Midlands 3D has also upgraded its fleet of industry-leading HP MultiJet Fusion (MJF) printers. Each machine is now equipped with an automation system that changes the “build unit” once a print job is finished, allowing a new cycle to begin within minutes. This automation enables continuous machine operation—drastically boosting efficiency, reducing operational costs, and shortening lead times for large-scale production.
“The scale and the quality of output coming out of their new facility clearly demonstrate how additive manufacturing can deliver both lower costs and faster lead times at volume. It is a compelling example of how UK manufacturing is alive and thriving, and why doubling down on automation and end-to-end capability is exactly what this moment demands.”