Midlands 3D Unveils the UK’s Most Advanced Automated 3D Print Production Facility

Midlands 3D has launched what is regarded as the UK’s most automated polymer 3D printing facility currently in operation.

While 3D printing was once mainly associated with prototyping and bespoke, one-off part production, the industry has quietly evolved in recent years. Today, cutting-edge technologies are increasingly enabling batch production at volumes and qualities suited for end-use components.

Based in Stone, Midlands 3D has remained a leader in this evolution, consistently investing in state-of-the-art machinery, tools, and methods to meet rising customer demand for 3D print manufacturing services.

To showcase its newest advancements, Midlands 3D opened the doors of its new headquarters last week during an industry open day, offering a first-hand look at its expanded capabilities.

Following a significant expansion that more than quadrupled its operational floor space, Midlands 3D has also upgraded its fleet of industry-leading HP MultiJet Fusion (MJF) printers. Each machine is now equipped with an automation system that changes the “build unit” once a print job is finished, allowing a new cycle to begin within minutes. This automation enables continuous machine operation—drastically boosting efficiency, reducing operational costs, and shortening lead times for large-scale production.

“The shift toward industrial production using Multi Jet Fusion is not only real but it’s accelerating at pace and what Midlands 3D have built is a timely response to that growth,” said François Minec, VP & Global Head of Sales and Business Development, HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions. “The scale and the quality of output coming out of their new facility clearly demonstrate how additive manufacturing can deliver both lower costs and faster lead times at volume. It is a compelling example of how UK manufacturing is alive and thriving, and why doubling down on automation and end-to-end capability is exactly what this moment demands.”

In addition, Midlands3D had invested in the automated “Powerfuse”, vapour smoothing system from industry leaders, DyeMansion. A new finishing option alongside deep dye colouring and Polyshot surfacing, this technology gives printed parts a smoother, stronger, scratch resistant and waterproof finish.

“We saw the tipping point where production manufacturing became a bigger part of the business than prototyping last year,” commented MD and Founder, Paul Moloney. “We’re running hard to keep up with demand, and the dramatic expansion in both capacity and capability you see demonstrated here is the next big milestone. 3D Print manufacturing is exploding right now, but there are so many industries who are still barely dipping their toes in the water” he continued. “Being in the heart of the Midlands is a terrific location to support UK manufacturing, and we’re just getting started in terms of what is possible with Additive Manufacturing (3D printing) going forward”

Demonstrating one such example at the Open Day, attendees were able to look around two Midlands 3D sponsored British Touring Cars and chat to members of the WSR Racing team in attendance. Working together with Midlands 3D, they have developed over 100 printed parts for use on the cars and in the pit lane, contributing to the competitive edge that saw the WSR team recently crowned the most successful British Touring Car team in history.

Midlands 3D’s customer centric, consultative approach has made them a favoured supplier across many industries including consumer goods, automotive, healthcare, marine and UAVs. “We love working with customers helping them derive the most value from adopting the technology across their supply chain” concludes Paul. “We operate an open-door policy and welcome customers to visit our facility, especially now work on our new HQ is complete”.