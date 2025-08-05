RavePool Marks First Anniversary with App Launch, New EP and Website Redesign

RavePool, the pioneering platform for electronic music, is celebrating its one-year milestone on 8 August with the release of a brand-new mobile app, an exclusive EP featuring its latest remix competition winners, and a sleek new design upgrade.

Founded by Dave Curran—better known as DJ Dave Skywalker and a staple of the Bang Face scene—RavePool was born from over 20 years of combined experience in music and technology. His vision was to build a fair and transparent space where artists can thrive on their own terms.

Fuelled by a £7,000 grant from the MK Tech Fund (a collaboration between Milton Keynes Council and the Milton Keynes Investment Group), RavePool has rapidly grown into a vibrant digital hub for artists and fans alike. The platform’s guiding principle of Fair Payment ensures musicians are paid transparently and directly for every track.

In just twelve months, nearly 300 artists have joined the platform, uploading more than 1,000 tracks. With a subscription-based model, listeners gain access to the full catalogue, while revenue is fairly distributed—rolled over if unused—and delivered directly to creators, fulfilling RavePool’s mission to place artists first.

One artist reportedly earned £80 from a single subscriber earlier this year—a testament to the platform’s unique remuneration model.

“Hitting our first anniversary feels monumental,” said Dave Curran, RavePool’s founder. “It’s a testament to the sheer talent of our artists and the incredible community rallying behind fair music practices. From day one, we’ve been obsessed with building a sustainable world where artists are truly valued. These new launches aren’t just a celebration of our journey; they’re our promise to continuously enhance the experience for both artists and fans as we push forward.”

The new app—designed for music discovery on the move—will work hand-in-hand with RavePool’s AI-powered track finder, a tool tailored for DJs looking to curate their perfect set. Complementing the launch is a fresh EP showcasing the talents of winners from RavePool’s remix competition, celebrating the platform’s commitment to emerging voices in the dance music scene.

Meanwhile, the newly redesigned website at www.ravepool.net offers a cleaner, more user-friendly interface to further elevate the listener and artist experience.

RavePool invites fans, artists, and the wider music community to join in the anniversary celebration and discover a platform redefining the way music is valued and shared.