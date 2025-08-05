Lite Jam Unveils Groundbreaking LED Smart Guitar on Kickstarter

Lite Jam has launched a cutting-edge learning tool for guitarists with the debut of its LED Smart Guitar, now available for early reservation on Kickstarter for just $1.

The revolutionary instrument features 150 integrated LED lights built flush into the fretboard, guiding players by showing precise finger placement in real time.

The LEDs are rechargeable via a front-facing USB-C port, delivering five hours of play from just a one-hour charge.

The free Lite Jam app—compatible with both Apple and Android devices—offers a growing collection of exercises, jam tracks, and performance tools, all accessible via Bluetooth. The app will remain free for all users indefinitely.

Users can choose from four operation modes, with more features planned for future updates:

Chord Mode: Each finger is colour-coded—Red for 1st finger, Green for 2nd, Blue for 3rd, Yellow for 4th. White indicates an open string, and no light means the string should not be played. Ten chord types are available per key, with options for custom chords, progressions, and arpeggios.

Scale Mode: Select from 22 scale types and choose any key. Root notes light up red, while other compatible notes appear blue. The chromatic scale and metronome support structured practice.

Perform Mode: Live performers can programme dynamic lighting patterns, including reactive ‘sound-to-light’ visuals that respond to music.

Tuner Mode: Tune your guitar using intuitive chromatic tuning lights displayed directly on the fretboard.

Designed with learners, songwriters, content creators, and tutors in mind, Lite Jam simplifies practice and lesson prep while enhancing live performance.

Beginners benefit from intuitive, screen-free learning. More advanced players can expand their creative range—particularly those looking to move beyond the blues scale—without taking their eyes off the fretboard.

The product made a strong impression at its NAMM Show debut, earning praise from Paul Davids, Jason from Chibson USA, and Ryan Burke of 60 Cycle Hum.

By pledging just $1, backers unlock a VIP deal and save $180 off the anticipated $479 retail price.

Lite Jam founder and inventor Apisak Arpajamjarat says: “I always wanted to create an instrument with embedded LED lights that would demonstrate chords and scales, making it easier to learn or improve basic skills.”

Backers will receive: