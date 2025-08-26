106.1 WNGC and 960 The Ref Announce 4th Annual Radiothon Supporting Extra Special People, Inc.

106.1 WNGC and 960 The Ref have announced the return of the 4th Annual esp Radiothon, a two-day live fundraising event in aid of Extra Special People, Inc. (esp). The Radiothon will take place on 28th and 29th August, uniting the community to support programmes that empower individuals of all abilities and their families.

This year’s Radiothon is made possible thanks to the generous support of sponsors Akins Ford of Winder, Mission Construction, Roofing and Exteriors, and Bobcat of Athens & Shoemaker Equipment.

Listeners tuning in will hear inspiring stories from esp participants, their families, and staff, while being encouraged to contribute by phone, online, or in person. Every donation raised will go directly towards funding esp’s year-round programmes, camps, and events, which provide transformative opportunities for children and young adults of all abilities.

“Each year, the ESP Radiothon reminds us of the power of community,” said Brittney Kenimer, Promotions Director at Cox Media Group. “We are honoured to partner with esp and our incredible sponsors to make a difference in the lives of these amazing individuals and their families.”

The 4th Annual esp Radiothon will be broadcast on 106.1 WNGC and 960 The Ref from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. across both days. Donations can be made during the event or at any time by texting esp to 44321 or calling the Bobcat of Athens & Shoemaker Equipment Hooray Hotline.