Platform81 Welcomes Five New Team Members to Enhance PPC and Web Development Services

Platform81, a prominent digital marketing agency with offices in Stockport, Bromsgrove and Trowbridge, has strengthened its team by appointing five new specialists across its PPC and Web Development departments.

The PPC division is boosted by the addition of Geth Huws, Ben and Matt Hughes, who bring diverse experience to support clients in achieving improved results from their paid advertising campaigns. Meanwhile, the Web Development team welcomes Eve Beckett and Mark Lazarus, who will help meet the growing demand for bespoke websites and digital solutions.

These strategic hires demonstrate Platform81’s ongoing expansion and its commitment to attracting top talent to deliver first-class services for its growing client portfolio.

Gary Mawhinney, Managing Director at Platform81, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Geth, Ben, Matt, Eve and Mark to Platform81. Their skills and enthusiasm will be invaluable as we continue to grow and deliver exceptional results for our clients.”

The agency has experienced significant growth in 2025, broadening its services and strengthening its regional presence. For more details about Platform81, visit www.platform81.com.

Businesses interested in discovering how Platform81 can assist with their digital transformation can contact Daryl on 01225 231014 to arrange a consultation.