New UK Study Shows AI Overviews Now Appear in 42% of Google Searches

A UK-based analysis by Studio 36 Digital has revealed that AI Overviews are now visible in around 42% of Google searches, with the majority appearing in informational and “how-to” results. Using Ahrefs data, the research compared 1,000 random keywords from 2024 to 2025 to examine how AI-generated summaries are impacting search visibility and content performance.

Even as artificial intelligence becomes more integrated into search, the study found that Google’s overall usage continues to climb. Supporting data from SparkToro and Search Engine Land indicate that Google now processes over five trillion searches per year—up more than 20% since the beginning of 2024.

Andrew Witts, Director and SEO Specialist at Studio 36 Digital, said: “SEO isn’t being replaced by AI, it’s evolving with it. The future of search belongs to those who adapt their content for both algorithms and answers.”

Key findings from the 2025 study