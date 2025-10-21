New UK Study Shows AI Overviews Now Appear in 42% of Google Searches

A UK-based analysis by Studio 36 Digital has revealed that AI Overviews are now visible in around 42% of Google searches, with the majority appearing in informational and “how-to” results. Using Ahrefs data, the research compared 1,000 random keywords from 2024 to 2025 to examine how AI-generated summaries are impacting search visibility and content performance.
Even as artificial intelligence becomes more integrated into search, the study found that Google’s overall usage continues to climb. Supporting data from SparkToro and Search Engine Land indicate that Google now processes over five trillion searches per year—up more than 20% since the beginning of 2024.
Andrew Witts, Director and SEO Specialist at Studio 36 Digital, said: “SEO isn’t being replaced by AI, it’s evolving with it. The future of search belongs to those who adapt their content for both algorithms and answers.”
Despite the increase in AI Overviews, SEO remains essential as pages cited within AI Overviews derive authority from established optimisation and trusted content. Search demand remains strong, with Google usage continuing to grow year-on-year despite the rise of AI platforms.
The analysis used Ahrefs data for 1,000 UK keywords across multiple sectors, comparing SERP snapshots from April 2024 to October 2025. The team measured the presence of AI Overviews, their effect on top-ranking organic listings, and trends in search intent and visibility.
Read the full report: AI Overviews in Google Search: 2025 UK Study