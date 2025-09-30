Boulderflash Launches First Physical Shop at The Tide Climbing Centre in Padstow

Boulderflash, a well-known UK climbing retailer, has opened its first brick-and-mortar store inside The Tide Climbing Centre in Padstow, Cornwall. This step marks a fresh approach for the sport, with an established online seller now offering its products directly within a climbing gym.

The store features a wide selection of climbing footwear from top brands including Scarpa, Unparallel, Red Chili, Tenaya and Evolv. Visitors will also find specialised training equipment from Lattice Training and YY Vertical, as well as a range of accessories and gift items.

By pairing online pricing and a comprehensive product mix with the convenience of in-gym shopping, Boulderflash provides climbers with easy access to shoes, training tools and accessories right where they train. The concept benefits independent gyms, which often struggle to stock a complete range at competitive prices, by delivering more options without the burden of running a traditional retail outlet.

Founder Mitch Singer said: “Independent climbing centres often can’t stock a full range of products at competitive prices. Our goal is to change that by blending the online and offline experience, giving climbers access to more gear where they climb.”

Should the concept prove successful, Boulderflash intends to roll out this shop-in-gym model to more centres nationwide. The initiative reflects the company’s wider ambition to make top-quality gear more accessible while reinvesting in the growth of the climbing community.