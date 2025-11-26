Notts Sport Unveils CocoTurf Cricket, the World’s First Plastic-Free Natural Cricket Surface

Notts Sport has introduced CocoTurf Cricket, a groundbreaking development that marks the arrival of the first completely natural, plastic-free artificial cricket surface. The company, long recognised as a leader in sports and play surfacing across the UK, has designed the system entirely from natural materials to support a more sustainable future for cricket.

Drawing on the firm’s existing CocoTurf technology, the new cricket-specific system has been redesigned to deliver the performance standards required for the game. Using coconut fibres, a jute backing and natural latex, the surface eliminates plastics, microplastics and PFAS, positioning it as the only artificial cricket wicket of its kind anywhere in the world and a major step forward in environmentally responsible facility design.

The first installation has already been completed at Lord’s Cricket Ground, offering a live demonstration of how top-tier venues are beginning to adopt plastic-free alternatives. The surface has been fully evaluated, including Ball Pitch Impact Assessment testing, confirming dependable bounce, credible pace and durability in line with professionally maintained non-turf wickets. An application has been submitted to the ECB, signalling progress towards wider approval and future uptake across community, school, county and national cricket.

CocoTurf Cricket has been created in response to growing concerns about plastic pollution, PFAS issues and the broader environmental implications of traditional synthetic systems. The new surface provides a long-term solution aligned with cricket’s green ambitions, supported by Oeko-Tex certification, full recyclability, a pile weight of 1,300 g/m² and an exceptional water infiltration rate of 15,166 mm/hr for year-round usability.

Each square metre of the system is made using fibres derived from 6.5 coconuts, meaning a single-lane facility incorporates around 585 coconuts. This approach repurposes natural waste materials while reducing reliance on petrochemical-based products. The design is currently protected under International Patent Application No. PCT/GB2024/050422 (pending).

Duncan Bennett, CEO of Notts Sport, said: “CocoTurf Cricket is a genuine breakthrough for cricket facilities. For the first time, the sport has access to an artificial surface that performs like a professionally prepared pitch but is made entirely from natural materials. This is a major step toward eliminating plastics from non-turf systems and creating facilities that protect both players and the environment.”

Adam Walker, Technical Manager at Notts Sport, added: “We engineered CocoTurf Cricket with players in mind, but with absolute commitment to sustainability. This surface shows that you no longer have to choose between performance and environmental responsibility — you can have both.”

With more than four decades of experience delivering specialist cricket systems worldwide, Notts Sport continues to push innovation in surface technology, shaping solutions that align with the sport’s long-term development.