Riyadh Season delivers unforgettable night as Inoue triumphs in headline bout at Night of the Samurai

A packed crowd at Mohammed Abdu Arena in Boulevard City was treated to a standout evening of world-class boxing on Saturday 27 December, as The Ring V: Night of the Samurai took centre stage as one of the flagship events of Riyadh Season 2025. The night was capped by a championship clash in which Naoya Inoue successfully defended his Super Bantamweight World Title against Mexico’s Alan Picasso, securing a unanimous decision victory.

Proceedings began with the Saudi national anthem, creating an atmosphere befitting a major international event. The headline contest opened at a measured pace, with both fighters approaching the first round cautiously. Inoue asserted himself in the second, unleashing sharp combinations that shifted control firmly in his favour. He continued to dictate the action in the third, landing precise left hands despite resistance from Picasso, before a more tentative fourth round saw both boxers reassess.

As the fight moved into the middle rounds, Picasso attempted to increase the tempo, particularly in the sixth, but Inoue’s footwork and accuracy proved decisive. The seventh round saw renewed pressure from the challenger, yet Inoue’s speed and ring awareness ensured he remained in command. In the closing stages, the fighters exchanged heavy shots in front of an animated crowd, before the judges confirmed Inoue’s unanimous decision win, allowing him to retain his world title, remain unbeaten, and claim The Ring Magazine belt.

Earlier on the card, Japan’s Rito Tsutsumi impressed in the featherweight division, stopping Mexico’s Leobardo Quintana with a decisive fourth-round knockout that drew strong approval from spectators.

In a closely contested lightweight bout, Dominican fighter Edinson Garcia edged past Japan’s Taiga Imanaga by split decision after ten demanding rounds. Garcia came close to ending the contest with a knockdown in the eighth, but Imanaga showed resilience to reach the final bell, with the judges ultimately favouring Garcia.

Elsewhere, Japanese contender Junto Nakatani continued his ascent with a unanimous decision win over Sebastian Hernandez in the super bantamweight division, following a fast-paced encounter characterised by frequent exchanges and technical control.

The conclusion of The Ring V: Night of the Samurai underlined one of the most compelling boxing programmes of the year, further strengthening Riyadh’s reputation as a leading global hub for elite boxing, supported by international audiences and top-tier event delivery.