Gallan Tennis Academy secures long-term performance partnership with Tecnifibre

Gallan Tennis Academy has confirmed a new multi-year agreement with Tecnifibre, who will join as the academy’s Official Racket & Ball Partner.

This collaboration marks a key development for the rapidly expanding London-based performance academy, reinforcing its ambition to create a clear and structured pathway for junior players aiming to compete at county, national and international levels.

As part of the partnership, all GTA coaches will use Tecnifibre equipment exclusively during academy sessions. Tecnifibre balls will be implemented across all training programmes and camps, while the brand’s logo will feature prominently on the official academy kit worn by both players and coaching staff.

For co-founder Evan Michaels, the agreement reflects a wider commitment to building a high-performance culture for young athletes.

“If we want to develop serious competitors, we have to create serious environments. That means higher standards, better structure and partnerships with brands that believe in performance. That’s what we’re building at GTA.”

Michaels highlighted that the partnership is about more than branding alone.

“We didn’t want a logo on a shirt. We wanted a partner aligned with the standards we are building inside the academy. Tecnifibre’s commitment to performance makes them a natural fit for what we are trying to achieve.”

Gallan Tennis Academy was established to deliver a modern, structured training model inspired by leading European systems. Through initiatives such as Open Performance Days, competitive training camps and regular matchplay, the academy brings together driven young players in challenging and professional environments.

Co-founder and Head Coach Christian Gallan believes the partnership will enhance the academy’s ability to maintain consistency in player development.

“Consistency is essential in player development. When young athletes train in a professional environment, from coaching standards to equipment and competition, it raises expectations and accelerates progress. Tecnifibre’s focus on performance helps us create that kind of environment for our players.”

As players move through the academy’s development pathway, Tecnifibre will also have opportunities to support emerging talent through structured sponsorship programmes.

From Tecnifibre’s perspective, the collaboration underlines its commitment to investing in grassroots performance environments where future players are developed.

Ian Bicknell, Tennis Development Manager at Tecnifibre, said: “Gallan Tennis Academy is creating an exciting performance culture around junior development. Their focus on structure, competition and long-term progression aligns closely with Tecnifibre’s philosophy. We’re delighted to support the programme and look forward to working closely with the coaches and players as the academy continues to grow.”

For Gallan Tennis Academy, the partnership represents another important step towards building a sustainable, high-performance system for aspiring players.

“We believe the next British Wimbledon champion is already out there, training right now and dreaming big. Our job is to build the system around them. That’s what GTA is here to do,” Michaels added.