London Harts United FC Secure Step 6 Promotion After Remarkable Unbeaten Campaign

The club played thirty games, winning 24 and drawing six. The team scored 112 goals across the campaign and kept 10 clean sheets. They are one of only four teams down to Step 7 to go through the entire 2025/26 season unbeaten.

The title win earns the club a place in the Thurlow Nunn League next season, stepping up to Step 6 of the English football pyramid. It is the biggest moment in London Harts United’s 3-year history and the start of a new chapter for everyone at the club.

A club representative said: “This is a huge moment for us as a team and as a community. With over 7,000 clubs competing across the English football pyramid, staying unbeaten from August through to May is something very few sides ever manage at any level.

“To go a full season unbeaten takes discipline, unity, and belief. The players have shown incredible commitment from the first match to the last.

“The club’s achievement this season shows exactly what grassroots football is capable of, bringing people together and giving the next generation something to aim for.”

London Harts United draws support from families and supporters across London and Essex. With promotion secured and the league title under their belt, the Harts head into next season as a club to watch out for.