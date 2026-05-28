DAZN and VOXY Media House Join BBC for Release of New Usyk and Rico Documentary

DAZN Boxing has once again partnered with VOXY Media House to produce a new narrative-driven boxing documentary, focusing on why elite fighters select specific training locations and shifting attention from standard gym footage to the environments that shape elite performance.

Created around Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven ahead of their upcoming heavyweight clash, the project was developed under tight production constraints, with limited camp access and a turnaround of less than two weeks.

The film follows broadcaster and journalist Olivia Wayne as she steps inside both camps from the perspective of an outsider to boxing, asking the same questions a wider audience might ask around focus, discipline, grief, growth and sacrifice.

Usyk chose to train in the quiet coastal town of Gandia in Spain to remove distraction and fully immerse himself in preparation. Meanwhile, Rico Verhoeven remained in his hometown in the Netherlands.

The result is a film that focuses less on physical training and more on the psychology and environments behind elite performance.

Ryan Connor, Co-Founder of VOXY Media House, said: “This feels like a real step forward in how boxing can be communicated to a broader audience.

“Seeing the project grow beyond its original release plans and now being picked up by the BBC is a great feeling for everyone involved.

“What makes this piece special is that it goes beyond the usual fight camp content. It gives people a closer look into the environments, mindset and discipline behind elite athletes, which makes the sport more relatable not just for existing boxing fans, but for new audiences discovering it too.

“Olivia Wayne brings a really human and light-hearted feel to the project, which balances out some of the intensity and grit naturally associated with the sport. It makes the film feel more accessible and allows the audience to connect with the athletes in a different way.

At VOXY Media House, we’re always trying to push sports storytelling forward by creating films that build trust, connect with people and make them feel something beyond the event itself.”

Joe Mitchinson, Co-Founder at VOXY Media House, said: “Despite having only limited access inside each camp, the entire project was filmed, edited and delivered in under two weeks.

“One of the biggest strengths of our team is that everyone involved is experienced in working around elite athletes and high-pressure environments.

“We know how to get in, capture what’s needed and get straight back into the edit.

“The documentary was shot across the Netherlands and Gandia, Spain, by Jodie Hall, Nick Wood and myself, with VOXY Media House leading the project from initial concept and story development right through to production, post and final delivery.

“We also couldn’t have delivered the project as smoothly as we did without the support and collaboration of the DAZN internal team throughout the process.”

The documentary is now available to view on DAZN’s platform and on the BBC’s YouTube channel.

The fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven took place at the Pyramids of Giza live on DAZN on May 25th, with Usyk winning in the 11th round with one second remaining.