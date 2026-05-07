Tony Bellew and Charlie Parsons unveil new “Fight Your Corner” podcast

Former WBC cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew has teamed up with content creator Charlie Parsons to launch Fight Your Corner, a weekly show centred on bold debate and fresh perspectives on boxing and combat sports.

Episodes will be available on all major podcast platforms, with full video on Spotify and YouTube, from 6 May at 17:00.

The show swaps the usual interviews and fight previews for something with more edge. It will feature big names, bold opinions and genuine arguments about the moments that matter in the fight game.

Tony Bellew is one of the best boxers Great Britain has produced. After winning the WBC Cruiserweight title in his home town of Liverpool at Goodison Park in 2016, he has become one of the most respected voices in the sport as a pundit for global boxing coverage.

Charlie Parsons has built a strong reputation for drawing out honest, compelling conversations consistently uncovering stories and angles that others don’t get access to. He’s generated hundreds of millions of views across social media, a track record that led him to co-found The Stomping Ground – a content platform competing with the biggest in the space.

Tony Bellew said: “The only thing I love more than an argument is boxing. The fact that I get to cover both, every week, with big names who I respect – I’m very excited by this.”

Charlie Parsons added: “This show is going to take boxing content to the next level. From the calibre of names appearing to the quality of what we’re producing – I can’t wait for the world to tune in.”

Conor Hewitt, Head of Sport at Platform Media said: “We’re proud to be partnering with two of the most compelling figures in the space. Bellew’s ringside authority and Parsons’ track record in creator-led content make this a genuinely differentiated proposition. Bold conversations, big guests, and a format built for the way combat sports audiences consume content today, this series arrives at an incredibly exciting time for the sport globally.”