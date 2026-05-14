UK streamer GymSkin honoured with Madonna plaque after viral success

Swindon boxing promoter Connor Newson presented GymSkin, the UK’s biggest IRL streamer, with a custom Madonna-inspired gold record plaque backstage at the Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley fight night at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena. The award follows a viral moment that has now surpassed 15 million views online.

The custom plaque was created to commemorate GymSkin, whose real name is Jack, single-handedly bringing Madonna’s iconic 1985 hit ‘Into The Groove’ back into the UK Official Chart Top 20 for the first time since its original release — a feat achieved through his viral shoulder bop dance trend which spread across TikTok and Kick.

The presentation moment has since surpassed 15 million views across social media platforms and has been covered by LadBible, the Daily Mail, ImJustBait and the Swindon Advertiser.

The plaque was funded and presented by Global Next Trade, the official sponsors of the fight night event.

GymSkin reacted to the gift saying: “Oh my days. That’s sick bro. I really appreciate that — this is going straight in my new place.”