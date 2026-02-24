Sky Sports Darts Names Leasing Options as Official Sponsor for 2026–27 Season

Leasing Options has entered into a 12-month sponsorship agreement with Sky Sports, taking on the role of official partner for its darts coverage.

The deal, facilitated by Sky Media, is part of the company’s ongoing effort to strengthen brand recognition following a year of expanded marketing initiatives.

The partnership will place the Leasing Options name across live darts broadcasts, pub feeds, streaming services and on-demand content. Digital exposure will include the Sky Sports website, app, YouTube channel and homepage takeovers, along with sponsorship of the ‘Love the Darts’ podcast.

Mike Thompson, Chief Operating Officer at Leasing Options, said “This is a significant moment for Leasing Options and a partnership we are genuinely proud of.

“Over the last 12 months we have made a major investment in our brand because we are focused on making Leasing Options a household name, and there are few platforms with the scale, trust and reach of Sky Sports.”

The company said the agreement follows extensive testing of audience engagement and is intended to expand its reach among darts fans across multiple platforms.

Darts continues to attract increasing viewing figures and online engagement, making it a key focus for broadcasters and sponsors.

With Sky Sports’ digital channels reaching around 55 per cent of the UK population, the partnership is expected to deliver consistent national exposure.

Thompson added: “We have tested our audiences and the response has been overwhelming, which is why this feels like such a natural fit. Sky Sports Darts has seen phenomenal growth and Sky is investing heavily to support that.

“As a family business, this is a big step for us, and we are really looking forward to the next 12 months and working in partnership to deliver something that fans will enjoy.”

Justin Moorhouse will continue working with the brand as part of the campaign, including appearances in darts-related content.

Karin Seymour, director of client and marketing at Sky Media, added “Darts is one of the fastest growing sports on Sky, and continues to go from strength to strength. We see an increasingly diverse and engaged fan base, driving record TV viewership and online engagement. Our new partnership with Leasing Options allows them to connect with this new wave of fans and be at the heart of all Darts conversation.”

Leasing Options offers leasing solutions for cars and vans to both private and business customers across the UK.